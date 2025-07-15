Tesla has officially opened its first showroom in India, located in Mumbai's Maker Maxity Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This development marks the American electric vehicle manufacturer's formal entry into the Indian market after several years of anticipation and negotiations with local authorities.

As Tesla establishes its presence in India, it has partnered with two of the country's leading insurers to offer tailored insurance solutions for its electric vehicles. Liberty General Insurance Ltd. and ACKO General Insurance have been selected as Tesla's preferred insurance partners, providing bespoke EV-specific policies that cater to the premium segment of Tesla's offerings. This strategic collaboration signifies a redefinition in the ownership experience of electric vehicles in India.

Liberty General Insurance has introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions designed specifically for Tesla's Indian customers. Key offerings include EV Secure, which covers essential charging infrastructure, and Battery Secure, an add-on for protecting Tesla’s high-value batteries. Additionally, Liberty Complete Assistance provides EV-specific roadside support, including emergency charging and flatbed towing services. These policies aim to enhance the overall ownership experience for Tesla users in India.

ACKO General Insurance, known for its digital-first approach, joins Liberty as a preferred insurance partner. By integrating insurance directly into the Tesla purchasing process, ACKO provides a seamless, paperless experience. "Tesla didn’t just build a car; they rebuilt the idea of what a car is," said Animesh Das, MD & CEO of ACKO GI. "At ACKO, we asked ourselves—can we do the same for insurance? The result is something quiet, responsive, and human—just like the best tech should feel." This collaboration allows Tesla customers to move efficiently from quotation to coverage and claims entirely digitally.

Tesla owners in India will also have access to premium add-ons such as Full Depreciation Shield, Gap Value Protection, and coverage for tyres and consumables. These features are designed to ensure a smooth and secure ownership journey. Parag Ved, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Liberty General Insurance, commented, "Tesla’s entry into India marks more than just the arrival of a global automotive icon—it represents a turning point for mobility. Our EV-specific offerings are engineered from the ground up to complement the electric driving experience."

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has launched EV Protect, an add-on under its Car Secure policy, tailored for electric vehicles—including Tesla. Designed for India’s growing EV user base, EV Protect offers coverage for critical components like the battery, motor, and chargers, including fixed units. It guards against power surges, water damage, theft, and even rodent attacks. With comprehensive, tech-forward protection, Zurich Kotak aims to empower EV owners with safer, smarter coverage in line with India’s shifting mobility trends.

How to book your Tesla

To book your Model Y, go to Tesla’s official website, switch the region to ‘India & English,’ and click ‘Order Now’ to begin the process.

Pick your powertrain

Choose between two variants: the Model Y RWD with a 500 km range (WLTP), or the Long Range RWD with up to 622 km on a full charge.

City-based pricing and registration

Bookings are currently open for Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram. Taxes vary by city—Gurugram includes road tax, while Delhi and Mumbai offer exemptions.

Customise the look

Six exterior colours are available. Stealth Grey comes free, but premium shades like Ultra Red and Quicksilver cost up to ₹1.85 lakh. A dual-tone black and white interior adds another ₹95,000.

Optional self-driving upgrade

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package is available for an additional ₹6 lakh—an add-on for those who want future-ready autonomy.

Know the costs and payment process

Pricing ranges from Rs 61 lakh to Rs 78 lakh on-road, depending on your choices. Booking starts with a non-refundable Rs 22,220, followed by a Rs 3 lakh confirmation within 7 days. Payments can be made via card or UPI.