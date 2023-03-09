This health insurance policy pays 100% of your claim amount; check details

ACKO has entered the retail health insurance segment by launching the Platinum Health Plan, which offers features such as zero claim deductions, zero waiting period, zero commission and zero paperwork.

The Platinum Health Plan offers coverage from Day 1 against the industry waiting period of 2-4 years. It also claims to pay 100 per cent of the hospital bill, including consumables. The other features include increasing the sum insured annually by 10 per cent to cover inflation, regardless of whether a claim has been made or not against the industry practice of offering this only in absence of a claim. It also offers unlimited restore which fills the sum insured unlimited times as and when it gets exhausted.

ACKO Platinum Health Plan offers cashless claims over a network of 7100 plus hospitals in India and also offers 24X7 support, every day of the year.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, ACKO, stated, "Health insurance is a rapidly growing industry in India. Rising healthcare costs and increased focus on preventive healthcare are driving demand for health insurance products. However, one of the biggest challenges in the health insurance industry is the complexity and lack of transparency in the products offered. With the launch of our health plans, we aim to tackle these issues head-on, offering best-in-class features, and unparalleled buying and claims experience."

"Our direct-to-consumer approach allows consumers to experience a new way of buying and managing healthcare coverage with affordable and personalized options that were once considered impossible. We aim to change how the new generation of consumers interact with & experience insurance," he added.