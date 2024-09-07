What is the right age to purchase a health insurance policy?

Health insurance has become essential to financial planning, especially in India, where medical expenses are rising rapidly. But many people ask a common question: “When is the right age to purchase a health insurance policy?” According to experts, the answer is simple — the sooner, the better. Let’s explore why buying health insurance early is better:

Lower premiums: Health insurance premiums are largely determined by your age and health condition. The younger you are, the healthier you are likely to be, and the lower your premium will be. Buying a policy in your 20s or early 30s can save you a significant amount of money in the long run. As you age, the risk of health issues increases, which leads to higher premiums.

Comprehensive coverage: When you purchase a health insurance policy at a younger age, you’re more likely to get comprehensive coverage. Rakesh Goyal, Director – Probus, says, "Insurance providers are more willing to offer better terms and cover a wider range of treatments when the risk of claims is lower. As you grow older, certain pre-existing conditions might not be covered, or the waiting period for coverage might be longer."

Pre-existing conditions: Most health insurance policies have a waiting period for pre-existing conditions, often ranging from 2 to 3 years. If you buy a policy when you’re young and healthy, this waiting period is likely to pass without much concern. But if you delay purchasing until you’re older and have developed health issues, you may face significant waiting periods before you can claim benefits for those conditions.

Financial security: Health issues can arise unexpectedly, regardless of age. "Having a health insurance policy in place provides financial security against unforeseen medical expenses. This means you won’t have to dip into your savings or take loans to cover medical costs, ensuring that your financial goals remain on track," said Goyal.

However, if you haven’t purchased health insurance yet, don’t worry—it’s never too late to start. "However, the older you are, the more important it becomes to act quickly. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, it’s crucial to compare different policies and choose one that offers the best coverage for your needs. You might have to pay higher premiums, but the financial protection it provides is invaluable," said Goyal.

Senior citizens

For those in their 60s and beyond, specialised senior citizen health insurance plans are available. These plans cater to the specific needs of older adults, offering coverage for ailments more common in later life. While premiums are higher and coverage may be more limited, these policies are essential for managing healthcare costs in retirement.

In conclusion, the right age to purchase a health insurance policy is as early as possible. "By starting young, you lock in lower premiums, enjoy comprehensive coverage, and ensure that you’re financially protected against medical emergencies. Even if you’re older, it’s important to secure a policy to safeguard your financial well-being. Health insurance is not just a product; it’s a critical component of your financial safety net," added Goyal.