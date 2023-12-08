Bajaj Finance and start-up Fixed Invest tie-up for digital FDs

Fintech start-up Fixed Invest, which launched its fixed deposit (FD) marketplace recently, has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer its customers and partners digital FDs.

With this tie-up, investors on the Fixed platform can not only avail of and invest in all FD options by Bajaj Finance but can also explore, learn, invest, and manage their Bajaj Finance FDs.

More importantly, Fixed Invest aims to process over Rs 100 crore worth of Bajaj Finance FDs on its platform in one year.

Incidentally, the tie-up will allow investors on the Fixed platform to make investments in Bajaj Finance FDs without visiting any office in a completely hassle-free and paperless manner. Further, they can compare other FDs with those of Bajaj Finance while referring to various other information available on the platform.

Meanwhile, all transactions will be processed through bank-grade security as part of the advanced technological collaboration with Bajaj Finance.

“Bajaj Finance is a reputed name in the financial sector. One of the largest RBI-approved deposits, they are known for their trust and legacy. Our partnership with Bajaj Finance is precious for us, our investors, and partners on our platform,” said Akshar Shah, Founder of Fixed Invest.

“Indians inherently prefer FDs since they are safe and yield good results. And yet, most of us are restricted to FDs with just our bank. Through our partnership with Bajaj Finance, we want to empower investors and savers to choose from a range of FDs that can be better than their bank FDs,” Shah added.

The fintech will also be powering various new-age tech platforms, enabling them to offer digital fixed deposits on their platform and extend this opportunity to their customer base in a compliant and hassle-free manner.

This approach ensures maximum outreach, enabling a broader audience to benefit from digital fixed deposits aligning with the mission of Fixed Invest to be India’s largest FD enablers.

With a partnership with Fixed Invest, Bajaj Finance gets access to a new pool of investors and partners.

“We are committed to our partnership with Fixed Invest as we empower their customers to invest in fixed deposits with an attractive rate of interest, flexible tenors, interest payout options, and an experience of seamless digital investment journey. We are confident that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in establishing Fixed Deposits as a preferred asset class among young Indians,” said Sachita Mohanty, Senior Business Head – Fixed Deposits, Bajaj Finance

The banking tech start-up was launched in 2023 with a vision to build a digital marketplace of banks and NBFCs, enabling consumers to access opportunities beyond their bank.

