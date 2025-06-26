Bank of Baroda launches bob Flexi SDP: Is it a scalable deposit option for investors?

In a move to modernise recurring deposit offerings, Bank of Baroda has introduced the bob Flexi Systematic Deposit Plan (bob Flexi SDP)—a dynamic savings product tailored for today’s investors seeking flexibility, assured returns, and growth potential in one package.

The bob Flexi SDP reimagines the traditional recurring deposit by allowing customers to increase their monthly deposit up to 10 times the core instalment amount—subject to a maximum of ₹1 lakh/month. This is ideal for investors who receive variable incomes, bonuses, or want the option to allocate more funds when possible.

Blend of Discipline and Flexibility

What sets bob Flexi SDP apart is the ability to scale contributions without compromising returns. The core monthly instalment starts at just Rs 500, and investors can increase their deposits in multiples of Rs 100, depending on their financial position each month. This flexibility makes it a practical tool for both salaried individuals and business owners planning for goals like education, home down payments, or emergency funds.

Lock in High Returns, Month After Month

Even as contributions vary, the interest rate remains fixed for the entire tenure—ensuring predictable, compounding returns. For example, a 2-year bob Flexi SDP opened today offers 6.50% p.a. for general customers, 7.00% p.a. for senior citizens, and 7.10% p.a. for super senior citizens—locked in on each contribution, even if made at a later date with a shorter residual tenure.

Rates apply only to resident individuals with deposits below ₹3 crore. Full details are available at Bank of Baroda’s Interest Rate Page.

Key Investor-Focused Features

Flexible Contributions: Increase monthly deposit up to 10x the core amount, capped at ₹1,00,000/month.

Low Entry Barrier: Start investing with as little as ₹500/month.

High Fixed Returns: Lock in prevailing interest rates on each contribution for the full tenure.

Assured, Market-Free Returns: 100% safe, with no exposure to market volatility.

Loan/Overdraft Facility: Avail up to 95% of deposit value as OD/loan at applicable rates.

Nomination Facility: Simplifies estate transfer.

Minor Accounts: Available for individuals aged 10 years and above, with a cap of ₹1 lakh.

Who Should Invest?

The bob Flexi SDP is an excellent fit for investors who want steady wealth accumulation without rigid constraints. Whether you're building a buffer for medical emergencies, funding a future purchase, or simply looking to grow idle cash without market risk, this plan offers the ideal combination of customization and certainty.

Available at Bank of Baroda branches nationwide, bob Flexi SDP gives modern investors a tool that matches the pace and unpredictability of real life—while staying rooted in traditional, dependable returns.

With rising interest rate volatility and changing economic conditions, this is a timely product for investors looking to lock in stable returns while maintaining flexibility.