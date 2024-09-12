A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund since 2020 has given Rs 8.51 lakh. Know more

Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund has just completed four years. The fund, which was floated in August 2020, has beaten its benchmark since inception, and was actively building wealth for investors. A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 since the inception of the scheme would have grown to be worth Rs 8.51 lakh on August 31, 2024.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund has assets worth Rs 1,443 crores under management as of June 30, 2024, represents a medium-sized fund within its category. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.88%, which exceeds the fees typically charged by most other Large & Midcap funds in the market.

The 4-year-old scheme has delivered returns that exceed the category average of its peer group while maintaining a beta lower than the benchmark. This means, the scheme has offered better downside protection during market slumps while beating the benchmark during bullish periods. Systematic investment plan (SIP) investors have seen returns of 53.0% over the past year and 32.04% since the fund’s inception.

The scheme strategically has invested a minimum of 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap stocks, while opportunistically deploying the balance in small-cap stocks and cash, ensuring a balanced exposure to established and emerging companies.

Scheme/Benchmark 1-year returns 3-year returns Since inception Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid cap fund 49.78% 22.04% 29.84% BSE 250 Large Midcap total return index 40.31% 18.16% 26.271%

"The Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund gives investors exposure to established and emerging companies that may be leaders in niche markets or may become the potential large caps of tomorrow. Since 2006, we have seen the market move in phases; some where large caps do well and others where it’s the turn of mid-caps to shine. The fund outperformance vs the benchmark over both 1 and 3-year periods vindicates the premise that stock selection is the key to Alpha," the fund house stated.

The Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund strategically allocates a significant portion of its portfolio to key sectors including Financial, Services, Technology, Energy, and Healthcare. Notably, it maintains a comparatively lower exposure to the Financial and Services sectors in comparison to its peers within the same category.

The top 5 holdings within the fund are Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Oil India Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. These holdings reflect the fund's emphasis on leading companies across various sectors to optimize returns for investors.