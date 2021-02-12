SBI Mutual Fund to distribute Rs 9,122 crore to unitholders of Franklin's 6 shut schemes

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of e-voting process for winding up of six mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton, and said disbursal of funds to unitholders will continue. The top court has also appointed SBI Mutual Fund to distribute the funds to unit holders of the schemes.
"We are pleased to inform that the Hon'ble Supreme Court, in its order dated 12 February 2021 has upheld the results of the e-voting u/r 18(15)(c) held in December 2020 and confirmed the winding up of 6 schemes. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has also appointed SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. as the authorized person under regulation 41 to take next steps on monetisation. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will provide all assistance and cooperation to SBI Funds Management to monetise the assets. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court to dispense with voting u/r 41 reduces any potential delay in commencing active monetisation of assets. We are thankful to our unitholders for voting overwhelmingly in favour of the orderly winding up in all 6 schemes. We deeply appreciate the continued patience and support of our investors and partners during these challenging time," says Franklin Templeton spokesperson.
The Supreme Court on February 2 ordered that Rs 9,122 crore be disbursed within three weeks to the unit holders of Franklin Templeton's six mutual fund schemes which are proposed to be wound up. The five cash positive schemes include Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, which has an available cash of Rs 5,075 crore, Franklin India Low Duration Fund has Rs 1,625 crore, Franklin India Short Term Income Fund (Rs 469 crore), Fanklin India Credit Risk Fund (Rs 926 crore) and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund has Rs 1,025 crore.
In a letter to its investors, Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management mentioned a detailed process of disbursal of money. He said, "The disbursal of money would be done in proportion to unit holders' interest in the assets." The letter mentioned the following points:
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund closed the above mentioned six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020 citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
