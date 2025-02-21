Chhoti SIP, Tarun Yojana, MITRA: AMFI floats three new initiatives to make MF investment accessible

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has introduced Chhoti SIP, Tarun Yojana, and MITRA as part of their efforts to promote financial inclusion, increase investor awareness, and facilitate the retrieval of lost investments. These initiatives support SEBI and AMFI's initiatives to make mutual fund investments more accessible to a wider range of individuals in society.

The Chhoti SIP offers a Rs 250 Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for easier access to mutual fund investing, especially for new investors and underserved groups. The Tarun Yojana incorporates financial education into the school curriculum to equip students with basic investment knowledge. Additionally, the MITRA platform helps investors and their heirs identify and reclaim dormant or forgotten mutual fund assets, ensuring rightful ownership.

“Investor participation is key to deepening and broadening India's financial markets. AMFI’s initiatives will not only encourage more individuals to start investing but will also provide essential tools to ensure transparency, security, and ease of access to mutual fund investments,” Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI, said.