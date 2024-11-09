scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Investment
Crorepati goals: A monthly SIP of Rs 12,000 grew to Rs 1 crore in just 16 years; check investment details

Feedback

Crorepati goals: A monthly SIP of Rs 12,000 grew to Rs 1 crore in just 16 years; check investment details

The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth is a large-cap mutual fund offered by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and has shown an annualised return of 15.92% since its inception.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund was introduced in May 2008. The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund was introduced in May 2008.

Many individuals aim to achieve the status of a crorepati, aiming to acquire wealth to the fullest extent possible. Yet, a significant portion of the population believes that reaching this goal is out of reach, leading them to neglect efforts in that direction. This can be debated. By committing to saving even a small sum each month in mutual funds or other investment opportunities that offer an annual return of around 7-10%, one can amass enough wealth to become a crorepati by retirement.

For those seeking to build a substantial corpus of a crore within a decade or slightly longer, a systematic investment plan (SIP) may prove to be a valuable tool. In an SIP, individuals invest a set amount of money at regular intervals, typically monthly, to accumulate a significant sum over time. Even modest contributions to a mutual fund SIP each month have the potential to grow into a sizeable amount in the long term.

Investors are encouraged to conduct a thorough analysis of a mutual fund scheme's past performance compared to similar schemes in the same category before making an investment. 

In this analysis, we have selected the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Growth to assess its returns over the years. The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth is a large-cap mutual fund offered by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund was introduced in May 2008, equating to approximately 16 years ago. This large-cap scheme has shown an annualised return of 15.92% since its inception. However, it is important to note that the calculation of returns on Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) differs from traditional return calculations. This scheme has shown consistent returns, aligning well with others in its category. Its ability to minimize losses during market downturns is notable.

The fund primarily invests in sectors such as Financial, Energy, Automobile, Technology, and Construction. It has a lower exposure to Financial and Energy sectors compared to similar funds. The top 5 holdings of the fund include ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Expense ratio: 0.86% as on Sep 30, 2024
Exit load: 1.0%
AUM (Fund size): Rs 66,207 crore
Lock-in: No Locking
Age: 11 yrs 
Benchmark: NIFTY 100 TRI
Min. investment: SIP Rs 500  &  Lump. ₹Rs 000
Risk: Very High Risk

Returns 

Period      This fund    Category average
1 month      -3.33%    -3.44%
3 months  -0.37%    -0.34%
6 months  11.2%             12.07%
1 year      33.94%    31.77%
3 years      16.67%    13.29%
5 years      20.07%    17.87%
10 years  14.94%    13.72%

Tenure        Investment (Rs)            Corpus (Rs)
1 year                     1,44,000      1,58,843
3 years             4,32,000        6,07,432
5 years                7,20,000         12,77,646
10 years                  14,40,000         34,16,943
Since inception        23,64,000     1,05,57,255
 

Published on: Nov 09, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement