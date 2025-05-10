Debt funds see Rs 2.19 lakh crore inflow in April as investor sentiment cools on equities

In April, debt funds experienced a notable shift in investor sentiment, with a substantial inflow of Rs 2.19 lakh crore compared to outflows of Rs 2.02 lakh crore in the previous month. This movement highlights a growing preference for debt instruments as corporates and individuals seek safer investment avenues amidst ongoing market uncertainties. The mutual fund industry's average assets under management (AUM) consequently rose by 4.2% to Rs 69.50 lakh crore, up from Rs 66.70 lakh crore in March, driven primarily by these fixed-income investments.

The majority of the allocation to debt funds was focused on liquid and liquid-plus strategies, indicating a preference for short-term placement of funds in anticipation of future investment opportunities. Specifically, Rs 1.19 lakh crore was added to liquid funds, with overnight and money market funds also attracting significant amounts of Rs 23,900 crore and Rs 31,500 crore, respectively. These figures demonstrate a deliberate strategy by investors to prioritize liquidity while waiting for more favorable market conditions.

Short-duration debt funds (Returns as of May 2025)

Top Funds - 3 Month Return (%) Top Funds - 6 Month Return (%) Top Funds - 1 Year Return (%) Franklin India Short Term Income Plan - Direct 192.10 Franklin India Short Term Income Plan - Direct 192.10 Franklin India Short Term Income Plan - Direct 192.10 DSP Credit Risk Fund - Direct 15.64 DSP Credit Risk Fund - Direct 17.87 DSP Credit Risk Fund - Direct 23.09 HSBC Credit Risk Fund - Direct 15.28 HSBC Credit Risk Fund - Direct 17.44 HSBC Credit Risk Fund - Direct 22.41 Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund - Direct 6.46 Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund - Direct 8.54 Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund - Direct 17.94 Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan - Direct 5.24 Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan - Direct 7.28 Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan - Direct 14.90

According to the latest data, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan - Direct Plan has emerged as the top performer across all timeframes—delivering an astonishing 192.10% return over 1 year, which also reflects in its 3-month and 6-month performance. This figure, however, may reflect a one-off gain, fund restructuring, or base effect and warrants deeper scrutiny.

Next in line are DSP Credit Risk Fund - Direct Plan and HSBC Credit Risk Fund - Direct Plan, both of which have delivered impressive short-term gains. DSP's 6-month and 1-year returns stood at 17.87% and 23.09%, respectively, while HSBC’s came in at 17.44% and 22.41%.

Other notable names include Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan, which consistently feature in the top 5 across multiple timeframes. These funds have benefited from tactical duration plays and a favourable credit environment.

For investors seeking stability with moderate returns, these top-performing short duration funds present compelling options. However, it’s critical to evaluate associated credit risk, liquidity, and portfolio composition before investing.

Equity funds

In contrast, equity schemes witnessed a varied response, with flexicap funds receiving Rs 5,542 crore, slightly down from Rs 5,615 crore in March. Small-cap and midcap funds also saw marginal reductions, gathering Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 3,314 crore, respectively. However, sectoral and thematic funds observed a significant increase, collecting Rs 2,001 crore compared to only Rs 170 crore in March.

This shift suggests a nuanced investor approach towards equities, balancing between stability and sector-specific opportunities. Arbitrage funds, benefiting from their tax-efficient structure, recorded inflows of Rs 11,790 crore, a stark reversal from the previous month's outflows.