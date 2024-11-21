Delhi solar portal: Know key details before installing rooftop solar panels

The Delhi Solar Portal, launched by Delhi CM Atishi, serves as a comprehensive platform for consumers seeking to install rooftop solar panels. It facilitates access to empanelled vendors, registration for subsidies and incentives, and estimation of solar power generation potential and earnings from rooftops. The portal can be accessed at https://solar.delhi.gov.in. Through Delhi's solar power policy, introduced in March, consumers have the opportunity to reduce electricity bills by installing solar panels on their rooftops.

Key details

> The new portal will help achieve the target of 750 MW rooftop solar power generation.

> The "Delhi Solar Policy" was introduced in March with the goal of transitioning at least 25% of the Capital's power sources to solar energy by 2027.

> The program consists of two main components: firstly, power distribution companies (discoms) are tasked with reaching a target of 3750MW of solar power purchasing. Additionally, the Delhi government aims to generate 750MW of solar power through rooftop solar projects.

> The dedicated portal has been launched to provide comprehensive information necessary for the installation of rooftop solar panels. This platform features a solar calculator to estimate the solar power generation capacity of a specific rooftop, potential savings, as well as a list of vendors and the rates for solar plants.

> Currently, Delhi has a total installed solar panel capacity of approximately 300MW, with 40MW installed since the initiation of the policy on March 14.

Consumers can access information about all authorized vendors for panel installation and their respective rate lists on the program's website.

> After installing solar panels, consumers are eligible for net metering. For example, if a consumer is using 400 units of electricity and generating 300 units through solar panels, they would only need to pay for 100 units. The net metering application can be accessed online, eliminating the need to visit power distribution companies.

> The government has mandated the installation of rooftop solar panels on all government buildings, schools, hospitals, and offices. The process is currently in the tendering stage.

> Group housing societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have the opportunity to receive an incentive of Rs 2 per unit by coming together. A provision for ‘community solar’ allows communities to invest in a shared solar plant and receive the same benefits, even if individual space is not available.

PM Suryodaya Yojana

The PM Suryodaya Yojana, also known as the Muft Bijli Yojana, was initiated on February 13, 2024, with a total budget of Rs. 75,021 crore. This ambitious project aims to equip one crore households with solar panels to harness solar energy and reduce electricity expenses for middle class and low-income families. By generating up to 300 units of free electricity each month, families will become self-sufficient in meeting their energy needs. Additionally, households can earn an annual income of Rs. 17,000-18,000 by selling surplus electricity generated by the solar panels.

In Union Budget 2024, the Finance Minister announced the extension of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme to benefit 1 crore households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. This initiative not only leads to cost savings but also paves the way for a range of advantageous outcomes.

By promoting the widespread use of rooftop solar panels, the government aims to support the charging of electric vehicles, boost entrepreneurship opportunities for vendors in the solar industry, and create numerous employment prospects for skilled youth in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance sectors.

Under the Rooftop Solar Program Phase-II, the government provides financial assistance to homeowners looking to set up solar rooftops through subsidies ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 per kW. Additionally, the installation costs, which typically range from Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for systems between 3KW and 5KW, can be managed through convenient EMIs that are comparable to regular electricity bills.

To apply for the Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana, please follow these steps:

Visit the official website dedicated to the PM Suryoday Yojana.

Navigate to the "apply for rooftop solar" section on the website.

Register or log in if you are a new user.

Select your state and electricity provider from the options available.

Enter your district and consumer account number to complete the application process.

Input your mobile number and confirm it with the one-time password (OTP) that has been sent to you.

Complete the online application form and attach the necessary documents.

Adhere to the instructions given to finalize and submit your application.

Your application will be subject to review and assessment procedures.

After approval, you may request for subsidy, which will be transferred to your bank account following verification.