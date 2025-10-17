Dhanteras 2025: JioFinance offers 2% free digital gold, mega prizes under Jio Gold 24K days

As Dhanteras and Diwali 2025 draw near, gold buyers have more reason to celebrate than ever. Purchasing gold during this auspicious period is believed to invite prosperity and good fortune — and this year, digital platforms are turning the age-old tradition into a modern, rewarding experience.

Jio Financial Services has announced Jio Gold 24K Days, a limited-period festive campaign offering guaranteed rewards and exciting prizes on digital gold purchases made via the JioFinance or MyJio apps. The offer is valid from October 18 to 23, 2025, allowing customers to buy 24K pure gold online — anytime, anywhere — without waiting for a traditional shubh muhurat at stores.

During the offer period, customers purchasing digital gold worth Rs 2,000 or more will receive 2% additional gold for free, which will be credited to their gold wallet within 72 hours.

Additionally, those buying gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will automatically qualify for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, featuring prizes worth a total of Rs 10 lakh. Rewards include smartphones, smart TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders, and shopping vouchers. The winners will be selected through a transparent draw and announced on October 27, 2025, via email and SMS notifications.

JioFinance’s festive push underscores the growing popularity of digital gold as a convenient and secure alternative to traditional bullion. Buyers can start investing from as little as ₹10, making it accessible for both first-time investors and seasoned savers. The platform offers end-to-end digital services — from purchase and storage to redemption — ensuring 24K gold purity and insured security.

PhonePe joins the gold rush

Meanwhile, digital payments giant PhonePe has rolled out a special 2% cashback offer (up to Rs 2,000) for users purchasing 24K digital gold worth Rs 2,000 or more through the app. The one-day offer will be valid exclusively on October 18, 2025, between 12:00 AM and 11:59 PM, and can be availed once per user.

PhonePe sources its gold from trusted partners such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Caratlane, guaranteeing 99.99% purity and secure, insured vault storage. Users can also invest systematically through daily or monthly gold SIPs, building savings without dealing with physical storage or making charges.

To claim the cashback, users simply need to open the PhonePe app, select Digital Gold, choose an amount of ₹2,000 or more, and complete the transaction. Cashback will be credited automatically under the app’s terms and conditions.

With both JioFinance and PhonePe offering lucrative festive rewards, this Dhanteras is shaping up to be a digital gold rush — where tradition meets technology, and every gram comes with a little extra shine.