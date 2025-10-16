'Don’t overpay for style...': CA shares 4-point car purchase guide according to your budget

In an era where lifestyle choices are often driven more by social media appearances than financial prudence, experts are reminding people to live — and spend — within their means. Maintaining a lifestyle that aligns with one’s actual financial condition is not just a matter of discipline but a cornerstone of long-term financial stability.

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, known for his practical personal finance insights, recently underscored this point in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing advice for those planning to buy a car, Kaushik urged people to focus on financial sensibility rather than status-driven choices.

“Buying a Car? Don’t Just Follow Your Heart Step: Decide your budget — stick to it. List your must-haves vs nice-to-haves. Pick the right segment — don’t overpay for style. Test drive & check real user feedback. Choose a car that fits your budget & lifestyle, not just Instagram.”

Kaushik’s post reflects a growing sentiment among financial experts that impulsive, image-driven purchases — often encouraged by social media trends — can derail long-term goals such as home ownership, retirement savings, or emergency fund security.

Many young earners, influenced by online “success aesthetics,” end up stretching their finances to afford luxury cars or high-end gadgets, often through EMIs that eat into future savings. Financial planners say such decisions create hidden stress and limit flexibility in case of unforeseen expenses or job changes.

Kaushik’s step-by-step advice offers a practical framework: define your budget, differentiate between needs and wants, and prioritise value over vanity. By following these principles, consumers can enjoy both financial freedom and peace of mind — something no Instagram post can replicate.