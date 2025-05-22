Edelweiss AMC launches 'altiva SIF' to expand Specialized Investment Fund offerings; check details

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited has unveiled ‘altiva SIF’, a new brand identity to mark its strategic foray into the Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) space. The move positions Edelweiss among the first AMCs in India to formally build out offerings in this emerging category.

The company said the launch of altiva SIF reflects Edelweiss AMC’s commitment to delivering differentiated, next-generation investment products across equity, hybrid, and fixed income segments. The brand draws inspiration from “altitude,” symbolising ambition, discipline, and vision—core values the company says will guide its approach in the SIF segment.

The altiva SIF platform seeks to offer a range of investment solutions in equities, hybrids, and fixed income, catering to the changing requirements of investors looking for options outside of conventional mutual funds.

“We believe SIFs represent the next evolution in investment solutions — a powerful bridge between traditional mutual funds and PMS/AIFs, offering the agility and innovation needed,” said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. “altiva SIF represents our ambition to lead with purpose-built, agile, and innovative solutions that can reshape how portfolios are built.”

“As investor expectations grow more sophisticated, SIFs have the potential to redefine how portfolios are constructed and managed. At Edelweiss, we’ve spent years building deep, differentiated capabilities — and we’re excited to leverage them to shape this emerging category with purpose-built solutions that truly make a difference,” she added.

Backed by expertise across fundamental, factor-based, and fixed income investing, altiva SIF aims to capture opportunities that require both flexibility and precision—something traditional mutual fund formats often limit. Edelweiss AMC, one of India’s fastest-growing asset managers, is already known for its product innovation. With altiva SIF, it now enters a space that blends the scale of mutual funds with the bespoke strategy orientation of alternative investments.

Specialised Investment Fund (SIF)

SEBI introduced the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) to bridge the gap between Mutual Funds (MFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS). SEBI recognised that India's financial market has seen a proliferation of investment products with varying levels of risk, complexity, and regulatory oversight over the years.

However, there exists a significant disparity between mutual funds and PMS. SIFs seek to offer a balanced approach, providing portfolio flexibility while ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and safeguarding investor interests. The distinguishing factors between these investment options include regulatory supervision, investment flexibility, and investor eligibility criteria. SEBI designed SIFs to offer investors a blend of flexibility and regulatory protection.