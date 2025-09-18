Edelweiss MF launches India’s first hybrid long-short SIF with Altiva fund. Check details

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has announced the launch of India’s first Hybrid Long-Short Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) — the Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund. The fund aims to deliver low-volatility, income-oriented returns by combining equity arbitrage, high-quality fixed income, and selective equity strategies including IPOs, buybacks, and derivatives.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open from October 1 to 15, 2025.

Advertisement

Speaking on the launch of the fund, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said, “We are proud to introduce India’s first Hybrid SIF with the launch of the Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund. This reflects our commitment to creating innovative investment solutions that not only address investor needs but also add meaningful value to their overall portfolios. We believe the SIF category has tremendous potential, and we will leverage our investment team’s experience, especially in equity derivatives and special situations.”

The interval strategy allows subscriptions and redemptions twice a week and has a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh. Tax efficiency is a key benefit, with long-term capital gains taxed at 12.5% after a 24-month holding period — making it more attractive than traditional Category III AIFs.

Advertisement

Designed to perform across market cycles, the fund seeks to provide consistency by layering multiple strategies with robust risk controls.

The fund’s performance will be benchmarked against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 15:85 Index. Redemptions will be processed every Monday and Wednesday, with the strategy offering two plans — Regular and Direct. Each plan will have two options: Growth and IDCW.

An exit load of 0.50% of the applicable NAV will apply if units are redeemed or switched within 180 days from the date of allotment. After 180 days, there will be no exit load.

The minimum application amount is ₹10 lakh, with further investments in multiples of ₹1. For SIP, STP, and SWP, the minimum amount is ₹10,000, with subsequent investments in multiples of ₹1. The SIP requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh across Altiva SIF investment strategies. For SWP, the minimum balance after each withdrawal must remain at least ₹10 lakh (₹1 lakh for accredited investors). For STP, the minimum balance post-each transfer should be ₹10 lakh (₹1 lakh for accredited investors).

Advertisement

The fund will allocate its assets as follows: 25-75% in equity and equity-related instruments, 25-75% in debt and money market instruments, 0-25% in short exposure via unhedged derivative positions, and 0-20% in units issued by REITs and InvITs.