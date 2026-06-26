FD rates in June 2026: These 20 banks offer up to 8.10% interest on fixed deposit schemes

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain one of the most preferred investment options for risk-averse investors, offering guaranteed returns and capital protection. With interest rates remaining attractive, several banks are offering up to 8.10% per annum on select tenures, making FDs a suitable option for those looking to park surplus funds, build an emergency corpus or generate regular income.

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As of June 24, 2026, scheduled banks are offering FD interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% for general citizens across tenures of 7 days to 10 years. Small finance banks continue to lead the interest rate chart, while select private sector banks are offering rates significantly higher than many large lenders.

Small finance banks dominate

Small finance banks continue to offer the highest returns across various tenures, with Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank topping the list by offering 8.10% on select deposits.

Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank are offering up to 8.00%, while several private lenders such as DCB Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank and Yes Bank also feature among the top-paying banks.

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Top 10 banks offering the highest FD interest rates

Bank Highest FD Rate (% p.a.)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.10

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10

Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00

Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00

Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00

SBM Bank 7.85

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.80

ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.75

DCB Bank 7.50

Unity Small Finance Bank 7.50

MUST READ: Fixed Deposit schemes: Special 555-day FDs offer up to 7.5% -- Check rates at top banks

Best 1-year FD rates

Investors looking for short-term deposits can also find attractive options among small finance banks.

Bank 1-Year FD Rate (% p.a.)

Unity Small Finance Bank 7.50

Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.25

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.25

Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.10

SBM Bank 7.10

MUST READ: FD rates in June 2026: Banks that revised fixed deposit rates; Here's what seniors can earn

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Best 3-year FD rates

Three-year deposits continue to attract some of the highest rates across banks.

Bank 3-Year FD Rate (% p.a.)

Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50

Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50

AU Small Finance Bank 7.40

IDFC FIRST Bank 7.35

Public sector banks FD rates

While PSU banks do not match the rates offered by small finance banks, they remain popular for their wide branch network and perceived safety.

Among public sector lenders, Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank offer the highest slab rate of 6.85%, followed by Indian Bank (6.80%), Bank of Baroda (6.75%) and Central Bank of India (6.70%).

MUST READ: FD Schemes: Is a 1-Year, 3-Year or 5-Year fixed deposit better for your money?

Top PSU Banks Highest FD Rate (% p.a.)

Bank of India 6.85

Punjab & Sind Bank 6.85

Indian Bank 6.80

Bank of Baroda 6.75

Central Bank of India 6.70

Private banks' FD rates

Several private sector banks continue to offer higher rates than their larger peers.

IDFC FIRST Bank and CSB Bank offer up to 7.35%, followed by Jammu & Kashmir Bank (7.30%), Yes Bank (7.25%), City Union Bank (7.25%) and Dhanlaxmi Bank (7.25%).

Top Private Banks Highest FD Rate (% p.a.)

IDFC FIRST Bank 7.35

CSB Bank 7.35

Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.30

Yes Bank 7.25

City Union Bank 7.25

Dhanlaxmi Bank 7.25

Senior citizens earn more

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Most banks continue to offer an additional 0.50 percentage point to senior citizens over regular FD rates. Some banks, including Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank, offer an additional benefit of up to 0.75 percentage point, enabling retirees to earn better returns on their deposits.

MUST READ: FD rates in June 2026: Banks that revised fixed deposit rates; Here's what seniors can earn

Things to keep in mind

While higher FD rates can improve returns, investors should not choose deposits based on interest rates alone. Factors such as the bank's financial strength, tenure, liquidity needs and deposit insurance should also be considered.

Deposits of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Investors with larger amounts may consider spreading deposits across multiple banks to remain within the insurance limit while benefiting from competitive interest rates.