Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
FD schemes: Small Finance Bank FD schemes offer up to 8.30% interest -- check latest rates across banks

FD schemes: Small Finance Bank FD schemes offer up to 8.30% interest -- check latest rates across banks

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) are offering some of the highest fixed deposit returns in the banking sector, with interest rates going up to 8.30% per annum on select tenures. For investors seeking stable and predictable returns, these FDs present an attractive alternative to traditional bank deposits.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 25, 2026 6:35 AM IST
FD schemes: Small Finance Bank FD schemes offer up to 8.30% interest -- check latest rates across banksWhile higher FD rates can boost returns, investors should diversify deposits across banks, as DICGC insurance covers only up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment option for conservative savers seeking predictable returns and capital protection. While large commercial banks have gradually reduced deposit rates following recent monetary policy changes, Small Finance Banks (SFBs) continue to offer some of the most attractive FD rates in the banking sector.

Advertisement

Currently, Small Finance Banks are offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to as high as 8.30% per annum for general citizens on select tenures. Senior citizens can earn an additional 0.50% to 0.75% in many cases, pushing effective returns even higher.

Importantly, deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), providing an additional layer of security to retail investors.

SFB FD rates

Several Small Finance Banks are offering interest rates above 8% on specific tenures.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank currently offers one of the highest rates in the segment, providing 8.10% interest on a 30-month FD for general customers and 8.25% for senior citizens.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Fixed Deposit schemes: Special 555-day FDs offer up to 7.5% -- Check rates at top banks

ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 8.00% on a special 501-day deposit, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.50%, making it one of the most rewarding options for retirees.

Jana Small Finance Bank provides 8.00% on deposits with tenures ranging from 375 to 400 days. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.00% on select tenures and 8.00% on deposits of more than two years and up to three years.

MUST READ: FD rates in June 2026: Banks that revised fixed deposit rates; Here's what seniors can earn

Long-term options

Among larger SFBs, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.55% on deposits ranging from 991 days to 60 months. Senior citizens receive an additional 0.50 percentage point.

Advertisement

North East Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.75% on deposits with a tenure of around 18 months, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank provides 7.50% for deposits between two and three years.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.40% for a special 888-day deposit, while senior citizens can earn 8.00% on the same tenure.

MUST READ: FD Schemes: Is a 1-Year, 3-Year or 5-Year fixed deposit better for your money?

Other SFBs

AU Small Finance Bank offers rates up to 7.10% on deposits with a tenure of 30 to 36 months. Capital Small Finance Bank provides up to 7.15% on a special 600-day deposit, while Unity Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.25% for one-year deposits for senior citizens.

Most banks offer their highest rates on deposits ranging from one year to three years, indicating a preference for medium-term deposits.

Top Small Finance Bank FD Rates (General Citizens)

  • Small Finance Bank        Highest FD Rate (p.a.)    Tenure
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank    8.10%    30 Months
  • Jana Small Finance Bank    8.00%    375–400 Days
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank    8.00%    501 Days
  • North East Small Finance Bank    7.75%    18 Months 1 Day–18 Months 2 Days
  • Unity Small Finance Bank    7.25%    1 Year
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank    7.55%    991 Days–60 Months
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank    7.50%    2 Years–3 Years
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank    7.40%    888 Days
  • Capital Small Finance Bank    7.15%    600 Days (Special FD)
  • AU Small Finance Bank    7.10%    30–36 Months


Top Small Finance Bank FD Rates (Senior Citizens)

Advertisement
  • Small Finance Bank    Highest FD Rate (p.a.)    Tenure
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank    8.50%    501 Days
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank    8.25%    30 Months
  • Jana Small Finance Bank    8.00%    More than 2 Years to 3 Years
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank    8.00%    888 Days
  • North East Small Finance Bank    7.75%    18 Months 1 Day–18 Months 2 Days
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank    8.00%    2 Years–3 Years
  • Capital Small Finance Bank    7.65%    600 Days (Special FD)
  • Unity Small Finance Bank    7.75%    1 Year
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank    8.05%*    991 Days–60 Months (*including 0.50% extra)
  • AU Small Finance Bank    7.60%*    30–36 Months (*including senior citizen benefit)

MUST READ: Bank FD vs Post Office Time Deposit: Which offers better returns and safety in 2026?

What investors should consider

While higher FD rates can significantly improve returns, investors should avoid concentrating large sums in a single bank. Since DICGC insurance covers only up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, spreading deposits across multiple institutions can help reduce risk.

Investors should also compare tenure-specific rates, premature withdrawal penalties, and senior citizen benefits before locking in funds.

With interest rates still attractive across the Small Finance Bank segment, savers looking for stable returns may find SFB fixed deposits a compelling alternative to traditional bank deposits, especially for short- to medium-term financial goals.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Fixed deposit rates June 2026: Top FD rates in June 2026 - Which banks offer up to 8.1% interest?

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 6:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today