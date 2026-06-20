FD Schemes: Is a 1-Year, 3-Year or 5-Year fixed deposit better for your money?

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be among the most preferred investment options for conservative savers looking for assured returns and capital protection. However, with banks offering different interest rates across tenures, investors often face a key question: should they opt for a one-year, three-year or five-year FD?

The answer depends not only on interest rates but also on liquidity needs, tax benefits and expectations regarding future rate movements.

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One-year FDs offer flexibility

One-year fixed deposits are suitable for investors who prefer liquidity and want the flexibility to reinvest when interest rates change.

As of June 17, 2026, several banks are offering attractive rates for one-year deposits. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer 7.25%, while Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 7.10%. Among private sector lenders, Yes Bank offers 6.65%, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer 6.25%.

Short-term FDs are ideal for investors who may need access to their funds within a year or expect interest rates to rise further.

3-year FDs strike a balance

Three-year deposits currently offer some of the highest interest rates across many banks.

Several lenders, including Jana Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank, offer 7.50% on three-year deposits. IDFC FIRST Bank offers 7.35%, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.25%.

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For investors seeking a balance between returns and liquidity, a three-year tenure may be attractive. It allows savers to lock in relatively high rates without committing money for very long periods.

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5-year FDs provide stability and tax benefits

Five-year FDs appeal to investors with long-term goals and those looking to claim tax deductions under Section 80C through tax-saving fixed deposits.

Some banks offer their highest rates on five-year deposits. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.90%, Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77%, and DCB Bank 7.50%.

Large private banks offer comparatively lower rates. ICICI Bank provides 6.50%, HDFC Bank offers 6.40%, while State Bank of India offers 6.05%.

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A five-year FD helps investors lock in current rates and provides certainty of returns over a longer horizon.

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Which tenure should investors choose?

Financial planners say there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Investors seeking flexibility and near-term liquidity may prefer one-year FDs. Those looking for a balance between returns and accessibility may find three-year deposits more attractive. Meanwhile, long-term investors and taxpayers seeking Section 80C benefits may consider five-year tax-saving FDs.

Another strategy is FD laddering, where money is spread across multiple maturities. This approach helps investors maintain liquidity while reducing the risk of locking all funds at a single interest-rate cycle.

With interest rates ranging from around 6% at large banks to nearly 8% at some small finance banks, choosing the right FD tenure can make a meaningful difference to overall returns. Ultimately, the best tenure depends on an investor's financial goals, cash-flow requirements and risk appetite.

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