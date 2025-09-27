The debate between investing in a flat or a plot has long divided real estate investors in India. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has weighed in on the subject, highlighting how a small shift in strategy could potentially create long-term wealth.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik broke down two investment scenarios. In the first, a buyer chooses to purchase a flat with an EMI of ₹35,000 per month. In the second, the investor opts for renting a home at ₹10,000, buying a plot with an EMI of ₹20,000, and simultaneously investing ₹5,000 monthly in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

Advertisement

Related Articles

“After 15 years, the flat buyer ends up with just one property. But in the plot scenario, you own land, enjoy flexibility, and also accumulate wealth through compounding,” Kaushik explained. He noted that a ₹5,000 SIP at an assumed 12% CAGR could grow to nearly ₹1.2 crore in 15 years — a “millionaire move” according to him.

Kaushik further argued that while flats offer immediate usability, rental income, and modern amenities, they also lock buyers into heavy debt and limit financial flexibility. Plots, on the other hand, provide autonomy over construction, greater potential for appreciation, and when coupled with disciplined SIP investing, can lead to stronger wealth creation.

“Real estate plus equity investing is better than falling into a single EMI trap,” Kaushik concluded, while cautioning that his assumptions were based on illustrative loan, rent, and return figures, which may vary across locations.

Advertisement

As urban homebuyers weigh between convenience and long-term gains, Kaushik’s analysis adds fresh perspective to the flat-versus-plot dilemma, underscoring how even a modest SIP can tilt the balance toward wealth generation.