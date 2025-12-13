Dhurandhar box office day 8: Ranveer Singh-starrer shows no signs of slowing down; makes Rs 239 crore in India

Dhurandhar box office day 8: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is running strong in the box office. In its first seven days at the box office, Dhurandhar made Rs 207.25 crore. The second week has started off on a higher note still.

Here is a breakdown of Dhurandhar’s box office collection:

Opening Friday — Rs 28 crore

Saturday — Rs 32 crore

Sunday — Rs 43 crore

Monday — Rs 23.25 crore

Tuesday — Rs 27 crore

Wednesday — Rs 27 crore

Thursday — Rs 27 crore

This took its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore. According to Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 32 crore on its second Friday, taking the domestic total to Rs 239.25 crore.

The movie is witnessing good occupancy rates too – 50 per cent in Delhi-NCR, 46 per cent in Mumbai, 54 per cent in Pune, 65.50 per cent in Bengaluru, 53 per cent in Hyderabad, 69.25 per cent in Chennai, 45.50 per cent in Jaipur, 44 per cent in Chandigarh, and 44.25 per cent in Lucknow.

Dhurandhar’s stellar collections come despite the fact that it has been banned in Gulf countries – a significant source of collection for Indian movies.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller was released on December 5. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It follows covert intelligence operations set against the backdrop of significant geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles