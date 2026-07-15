Getting 7%+ on FDs? Compare them with PPF, SCSS, NSC at post office before you invest

Several banks are currently offering fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of 7% or more, making them attractive for conservative investors. But before locking your money into an FD, it is worth comparing these returns with government-backed post office schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), which also offer attractive returns along with tax and safety advantages.

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With interest rates remaining elevated, many small finance banks are offering FD rates of up to 8.1%, while several private banks offer rates above 7% on select tenures. At the same time, post office savings schemes continue to offer returns ranging from 7.1% to 8.2%, backed by a sovereign guarantee.

So, where should you invest?

The answer depends not only on interest rates but also on your investment horizon, tax planning, liquidity needs and financial goals.

Returns: Who offers more?

At first glance, some bank FDs appear to match or even exceed post office returns. For instance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.1%, while Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% on select tenures.

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Among post office schemes, SCSS and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) currently offer 8.2%, NSC offers 7.7%, while PPF offers 7.1%.

Post Office schemes vs 7%+ Bank FDs

Investment Interest Rate Tenure Tax Benefit PPF 7.1% 15 years Section 80C + Tax-free maturity NSC 7.7% 5 years Section 80C SCSS 8.2% 5 years Section 80C Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 8.2% 21 years Section 80C + Tax-free maturity Small Finance Bank FDs Up to 8.1% Varies Only 5-year tax saver FD eligible Large Private/Public Bank FDs Around 6%–7.35% Varies Only 5-year tax saver FD eligible

Tax benefits make a difference

Interest rate is only one part of the equation

PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi enjoy Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) status, meaning investments qualify for Section 80C deduction, while the interest earned and maturity proceeds are tax-free.

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NSC and SCSS also qualify for Section 80C deduction, although interest is taxable according to the investor's tax slab.

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In comparison, interest earned on bank FDs is taxable. Only investments in five-year tax-saving FDs qualify for deduction under Section 80C.

Tax treatment

Investment Section 80C Interest Taxable Maturity Tax-free PPF ✔ No ✔ NSC ✔ Yes No SCSS ✔ Yes No Sukanya Samriddhi ✔ No ✔ Bank FD Only 5-year tax saver Yes No



Which one suits you?

Post office schemes are designed for specific financial goals.

PPF is suitable for long-term retirement planning. SCSS is ideal for senior citizens seeking regular income, while NSC suits investors looking for guaranteed five-year returns. Sukanya Samriddhi is meant for parents planning for a girl child's future.

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Bank FDs, on the other hand, offer greater flexibility. Investors can choose tenures ranging from a few months to 10 years, and premature withdrawals are generally permitted, albeit with a penalty.

Which investment should you choose?

If you are... Better option Looking for tax-free long-term wealth PPF A senior citizen seeking regular income SCSS Saving for a daughter's future Sukanya Samriddhi Looking for a guaranteed 5-year investment NSC Need liquidity and flexible tenure Bank FD Chasing the highest interest rate Select Small Finance Bank FD (after assessing safety and deposit insurance limits)



The bottom line

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While 7%+ FD rates may appear attractive, they should not be compared on interest rate alone. Government-backed post office schemes offer additional advantages such as sovereign backing, tax benefits and goal-based investing.

For investors seeking maximum safety and long-term wealth creation, PPF, SCSS and NSC remain strong options. Those who prioritise liquidity or want to lock in high rates for shorter periods may find bank FDs more suitable. A balanced portfolio can include both, depending on your financial objectives.

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