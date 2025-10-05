Gold loan rush hits ₹2.94 lakh crore: Startup founder explains what’s driving India’s new trend

India’s gold loan market is witnessing a record-breaking boom, surging 122% year-on-year to reach ₹2.94 lakh crore as of July 2025, according to Parimal Ade, Founder of InvestYadnya.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ade highlighted how Indians are increasingly choosing to leverage rather than sell their gold, taking advantage of high prices and easier access to short-term credit.

“When prices of gold glitter, Indians don’t sell — they leverage,” Ade wrote, noting that gold loans are emerging as India’s fastest-growing retail credit segment, offering liquidity without breaking emotional ties to family gold.

What’s fueling the rush

Ade pointed to two major factors behind the surge:

Soaring gold prices, which have boosted the value of pledged collateral.

RBI’s relaxed credit norms, allowing banks and NBFCs to expand lending against gold with greater flexibility.

This has led to a growing appetite among both rural and urban borrowers for short-term liquidity — whether for business needs, emergencies, or personal spending — without selling their gold assets.

Banks offering lowest interest rates

Ade also shared a comparison of leading banks’ gold loan rates (per annum): PNB – 8.35%, Bank of India – 8.60%, Indian Bank – 8.75%, Canara Bank – 8.90%, Kotak Mahindra – 9.00%, ICICI Bank – 9.15%, HDFC Bank – 9.30%, Bank of Baroda – 9.40%, Union Bank – 9.65%, SBI – 10.00%

For instance, Ade noted that a ₹1 lakh loan for one year can start at an EMI of around ₹8,700 per month with PNB.

Gold loans have long been popular in India’s informal credit markets, but the recent boom indicates a mainstream shift toward institutional borrowing. Financial experts see this as a sign of increasing financial inclusion and better utilization of idle assets.

Ade summed it up succinctly: “Sometimes, it’s not ‘Sell your gold’ — it’s ‘Make your gold work for you.’”