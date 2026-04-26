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Gold, silver rates on April 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on April 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On April 26, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹15,404 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹14,120 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,60,000 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 26, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Gold, silver rates on April 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrecious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India on April 26, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,404 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,120 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Check latest gold rates here

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Delhi 15,419 14,135 11,568
Mumbai 15,404 14,120 11,553
Kolkata 15,404 14,120 11,553
Chennai 15,491 14,200 11,850

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,600 2,60,000
Mumbai 2,600 2,60,000
Kolkata 2,600 2,60,000
Chennai 2,700 2,70,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 24, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures ended slightly higher on Friday. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (June futures) ₹1,52,683 per 10 gm Up 0.61%
Silver (May futures) ₹2,44,877 per kg Up 1.39%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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