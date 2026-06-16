Gold, silver rates on June 16, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 16, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹15,154 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹13,891 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,65,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is worth noting that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movements, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,169 13,906 Mumbai 15,154 13,891 Kolkata 15,154 13,891 Chennai 15,350 14,071

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Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,651 2,65,100 Mumbai 2,651 2,65,100 Kolkata 2,651 2,65,100 Chennai 2,801 2,80,100

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MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 15, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,59,490 per 10 grams on Monday, while physical bullion prices were around ₹1,52,890 on Monday after the weekend pause. Silver too saw an uptick, with MCX prices rising nearly 3% to ₹2,53,520 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,53,730 per kg.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (August futures) ₹1,53,490 per 10 grams Up 1.71% Silver (July futures) ₹2,53,520 per kg Up 2.91%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.