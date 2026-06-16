US won’t pay $300 billion to rebuild Iran, says Donald Trump ahead of peace deal signing

US-Iran peace deal: US President Donald Trump on Monday denied reports that the United States would pay Iran USD 300 billion, calling them "fake news". He stated that Iran had agreed never to acquire a nuclear weapon.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" he said on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump's comments followed the signing of a preliminary memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The agreement aims to end over 100 days of conflict and establish a framework for talks on Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief. Details of the agreement remain unclear and key issues are yet to be resolved.

MUST READ | 'Ships are starting to move...': Trump announces Strait of Hormuz open after US-Iran peace deal

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration was considering supporting a USD 300 billion fund to facilitate investment in Iran. The fund would not provide money directly to the Iranian government but would support companies interested in investing in the country. The report said the fund's establishment would depend on Iran's adherence to the memorandum and follow a 60-day extension of the ceasefire. The Iranian media had also listed the fund as one of the points in the agreement to rebuild Iran.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US officials emphasised that Iran must meet key demands before receiving full benefits under a final agreement. These include a commitment not to build nuclear weapons and ending support for regional militant groups. Access to the reconstruction fund would depend on Iran's compliance with the agreement.

Further reports indicated that the US and Iran would discuss the disposition of Iran's enriched uranium and the future of its uranium enrichment programme. The draft memorandum calls for maintaining the current status of Iran's nuclear activities while negotiations continue. The US would refrain from new sanctions and military deployments during this period.

DON'T MISS | US-Iran peace deal: Pakistan to host signing ceremony in Switzerland on June 19

If a final nuclear agreement is reached, US forces mobilised during the conflict would withdraw within 30 days, and sanctions on Iran would be lifted according to an agreed timetable. Sanctions relief and unfreezing of Iranian assets would be phased and tied to progress in negotiations.

Advertisement

Senior US officials said no funds had been transferred to Iran since the signing of the memorandum. Sanctions relief would be linked to Iran's behaviour, with the nuclear programme being the primary concern.



