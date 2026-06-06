Gold, silver rates on June 6: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 6, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,572 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,274 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,74,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,587 14,289 Mumbai 15,572 14,274 Kolkata 15,572 14,274 Chennai 15,795 14,429

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,749 2,74,900 Mumbai 2,749 2,74,900 Kolkata 2,749 2,74,900 Chennai 2,799 2,74,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 5, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold closed at ₹1,55,600 per 10 grams while silver fell over 6% to close at ₹2,48,201 per kg on Friday.

Gold remained volatile as global traders were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) MPC announcement amid geopolitical uncertainty. Silver, on the other hand, fell on Friday due to selling pressure, industrial demand and broader economic shifts.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (July futures) ₹1,55,600 per 10 grams Down 2.47% Silver (August futures) ₹2,48,201 per kg Down 6.27%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movements, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.