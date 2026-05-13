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Gold, Silver rates today (May 13, 2026): Precious metals prices rise sharply, Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today (May 13, 2026): Precious metals prices rise sharply, Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside. However, the prices are expected to rise in the coming weeks as the Centre on Wednesday raised import duty on gold and silver to 15% from the existing 6%. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 13, 2026 9:21 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today (May 13, 2026): Precious metals prices rise sharply, Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, ChennaiGold and silver prices in India on May 13, 2026

Gold and silver prices in India rose sharply on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the Centre announced a 15% increase in import duty on gold and silver from the existing 6%. 

This rise also comes as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,399 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,116 per gram. Silver prices rose are hovering close to ₹2,90,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

DO CHECKOUT: India hikes gold, silver import duty to 15% to curb imports, but industry warns, 'grey marketers may...'

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi

15,414

14,131
Mumbai

15,399

14,116
Chennai

15,634

14,331
Kolkata 15,399 14,116

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,901 2,90,100
Mumbai 2,901 2,90,100
Chennai 3,001
 

3,00,100
Kolkata 2,901

2,90,100

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 13, 2026 as on 9:15 AM)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly higher to close at ₹154,010 per 10 grams. Silver (July futures) settled at ₹279,570 per kg. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (per 10 gm) ₹163,270 Up 6%
Silver (per kg) ₹296,270 Up 5.97%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: May 13, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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