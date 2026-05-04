The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), introducing a new, regulated way to buy, sell, and hold gold in electronic form. The move is designed to bring India’s largely physical gold market into a transparent, exchange-traded ecosystem.

What are Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs)?

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EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold. The underlying gold is stored in SEBI-regulated vaults, and investors hold the receipts in their demat accounts — similar to shares or ETFs. Each EGR is backed by actual gold, ensuring authenticity and standardisation.

How does the system work?

The process starts with depositing physical gold at accredited vaults, which is then converted into EGR units. These units are credited to a demat account and can be traded on the exchange. Investors can also convert EGRs back into physical gold, offering flexibility between digital and physical ownership.

Why has NSE introduced EGRs?

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India is one of the world’s largest gold consumers, but trading remains fragmented and largely unorganised. EGRs aim to:

Formalise gold trading under a regulated framework

Improve price discovery through exchange-based transactions

Reduce inefficiencies in the physical gold market

Increase investor participation, including institutional players

Key benefits for investors

EGRs address several long-standing issues associated with physical gold:

Safety and storage: Gold is securely held in regulated vaults, eliminating storage risks

Purity assurance: Standardised quality reduces concerns around adulteration

Liquidity: Exchange trading ensures easier buying and selling

Transparency: Prices are determined through market mechanisms

Accessibility: Investors can buy gold in smaller denominations

What did NSE say?

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, described EGRs as a structural shift in gold investing. He said the platform leverages NSE’s technology and regulatory framework to democratise access to gold, enabling investors across the country to trade with greater transparency and confidence.

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Who can participate?

The EGR ecosystem is designed for a wide set of participants, including jewellers, refiners, traders, and retail and institutional investors. This broad participation is expected to deepen market liquidity and create a more integrated gold value chain.

Regulatory framework

EGRs operate under SEBI guidelines, ensuring investor protection, standardised processes, and operational oversight. The system also supports seamless convertibility between electronic and physical gold.

What is the larger impact?

Over time, EGRs could reshape India’s gold market by shifting demand from physical holdings to financial formats. This may improve transparency, reduce reliance on informal channels, and potentially lower gold import dependence by encouraging recycling of domestic gold.

In essence, NSE’s EGR segment is a step toward modernising gold investment—making it safer, more efficient, and aligned with India’s evolving financial ecosystem.