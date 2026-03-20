Gold, silver recover early after sharp drop a day before; WGC says gold safer, silver high beta

Gold and silver prices moved higher in early Friday (March 20) trade, recovering after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors reassessed inflation and interest-rate expectations amid mixed global cues. On MCX, gold April futures rose 2.14% to ₹1,48,055 per 10 grams, while silver May futures surged 3.42% to ₹2,39,369 per kg, reflecting a rebound after heavy selling earlier this week.

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The recovery comes after a steep correction in precious metals, with domestic gold prices falling sharply over the past few sessions. MCX spot gold has declined by nearly ₹10,600, or around 7% this week, while US gold futures have also dropped more than 7%, marking one of the steepest weekly losses in recent months. Silver has seen even sharper swings, consistent with its historically higher volatility.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, precious metals have remained under pressure due to a strong US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which have reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets in the short term. Since crude oil is largely traded in US dollars, a sharp rise in energy prices increases demand for the currency, pushing the dollar higher and weighing on gold and silver. Market participants have also trimmed expectations of aggressive US Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, supporting the dollar and bond yields and creating additional headwinds for metals.

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A recent World Gold Council report titled “Gold: the safe haven versus silver: the wildcard” (March 2026) explains why gold and silver often behave differently in such phases. The report states that although both metals fall under the precious-metals category, their market structure, demand drivers, and portfolio roles are very different, with gold acting as a strategic asset while silver behaves more like a tactical allocation.

Gold benefits from a diversified demand base, including jewellery consumption, investment demand, and central-bank buying, making its price behaviour more stable and less dependent on economic cycles. Silver, on the other hand, has a large industrial demand component, with use in electronics, solar panels, and manufacturing, which makes it more sensitive to global growth expectations and commodity cycles. The report also notes that the gold market is significantly larger and more liquid, while silver’s smaller market size leads to sharper price swings, especially during risk-off sentiment.

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From a portfolio perspective, gold has historically acted as a defensive diversifier, often showing low or negative correlation with equities during market downturns. Silver does not always provide the same protection and can fall along with risk assets due to its industrial exposure. The study further explains that silver usually has a higher beta relative to gold, meaning it tends to amplify gold’s moves on both the upside and downside. As a result, the report concludes that gold should remain a core strategic holding, while silver is better used as a higher-risk tactical complement, a distinction visible in the current volatility.

Commenting on the outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “COMEX Gold has opened on a cautiously firm note after the recent correction. The broader trend remains constructive, supported by safe-haven demand. The $4,850–$4,900 zone is key resistance, while a break below $4,800 may trigger weakness toward $4,500–$4,600.”

On domestic markets, he added, “MCX Gold is trading above ₹1,47,000 and stabilising. ₹1,50,000–₹1,52,000 remains the immediate resistance, while support lies near ₹1,36,000–₹1,41,000. Buy-on-dips remains the preferred strategy as long as key supports hold.”

For silver, Ponmudi said, “COMEX Silver is holding above the $72–$74 support band, with resistance at $78–$80. A breakout above $80 could extend the rally, while failure to hold support may lead to a decline toward $70.”

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He added, “MCX Silver is trading near ₹2,38,000–₹2,40,000, showing buying support at lower levels. ₹2,43,000–₹2,46,000 is the immediate resistance zone, while ₹2,33,000–₹2,30,000 remains key support. The near-term bias stays cautious amid global uncertainty.”