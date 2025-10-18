Gold vs silver on Dhanteras: What the law says about how much you can keep, gift, or sell without tax pain

As homes across India light up for Dhanteras and Diwali, gifting and buying gold and silver remain cherished traditions symbolising wealth and prosperity. But as bullion prices soar to record highs, tax experts are reminding buyers and recipients alike to understand the Income Tax Act’s rules on gold and silver ownership — so that the sparkle doesn’t come with a surprise tax bill.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the Income Tax Act, 1961, there is no legal cap on the amount of gold or silver an individual can hold at home. However, the tax implications depend on how these assets are acquired — through purchase, inheritance, or gifts — and, in the case of gifts, the relationship between the giver and the recipient.

Gold gifting

Under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, gifts — including gold — are taxed under “Income from Other Sources.” However, there are broad exemptions. Gold received from specified relatives such as parents, siblings, spouse, in-laws, or lineal ascendants and descendants is fully tax-exempt, regardless of value.

The rules tighten when it comes to non-relatives. Gold received from friends, colleagues, or acquaintances becomes taxable if the total fair market value of all such gifts from non-relatives exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year. This ₹50,000 threshold applies collectively across gifts — including gold, silver, cash, property, and shares.

Advertisement

There is, however, one special occasion where gifts of any value are completely exempt: marriage. Any gold or silver received as a wedding gift, regardless of who gifts it or how much it’s worth, is not taxable.

For Dhanteras or Diwali gifting, this means most gold exchanges within families are tax-free, provided they are from specified relatives. Recipients should, however, keep a record of all gifts from non-relatives to ensure the total remains within the permissible limit.

Silver gifts and taxes

Silver is gleaming brighter than ever this festive season — from coins and bars to utensils and jewellery. With prices crossing Rs 2 lakh per kg, many are wondering whether holding large quantities at home could trigger scrutiny.

Advertisement

In India, there is no statutory restriction on how much silver an individual can own. People are free to hold any quantity of silver coins, bars, or ornaments, provided it has been acquired legitimately — through purchase, inheritance, or gifts. Merely owning silver does not attract tax; taxation arises only when it is sold for a profit or when unexplained wealth is discovered during a tax investigation.

That said, documentation is essential. Bills, invoices, or receipts serve as proof of ownership and source of funds. Without them, large holdings may raise questions during audits or investigations, even if they were legally obtained.

Capital gains tax on silver and gold

Both gold and silver are treated as capital assets under tax law.

Short-term capital gains (STCG) apply if the asset is sold within two years and are taxed as per the individual’s income tax slab.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) apply if sold after two years and are taxed at a flat rate of 12.5%, plus surcharge and cess.

The indexation benefit, which previously allowed taxpayers to adjust purchase prices for inflation, was removed in July 2024 under new tax rules.

ITR filing

From FY 2025–26, individuals with annual income exceeding Rs 1 crore must declare all assets and liabilities, including gold and silver holdings, under Schedule AL (Assets and Liabilities) of their Income Tax Return (ITR). The move aims to enhance transparency and track high-value wealth more effectively.

Advertisement

There is no upper limit on the amount of gold or silver one can legally own at home. However, maintaining purchase records and proper documentation is vital to avoid scrutiny. Precious metals remain symbols of prosperity — but financial awareness ensures that the glow of Dhanteras doesn’t turn into a tax concern later.