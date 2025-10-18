Silver sparkles: How silver stole gold’s spotlight this Dhanteras and investors cashed in

Silver shone a different way this year, turning into one of the hottest investment stories of the decade. From being priced at Rs 1 lakh per kg in June 2025, silver has almost doubled to Rs 2 lakh per kg within just four to five months, marking one of the steepest rallies in its modern trading history. This week, silver hit record highs, climbing to nearly $54.50 an ounce on Friday before dropping on Saturday, as the rapid rally may have overheated. The relative strength index (RSI), a measure of price momentum, indicates heavy buying since late September, signaling a possible price pullback in the near term.

According to SEBI-registered research analyst Rahul Jain, the recent surge reflects “a massive demand-supply mismatch” in India. “In global markets, silver has appreciated by around 62% between June and October 2025. But in India, prices have nearly **doubled — up 100% — simply because local demand for physical silver has outpaced supply,” he explained.

Silver’s ongoing bull run has parallels in history — notably the 1980 Hunt Brothers rally and the 2011 global economic crisis-driven surge. But Jain points out that 2025’s rally is fundamentally different. “In 1980, silver’s price spike was driven by a few traders manipulating the market. In 2011, it was macro fear — the Eurozone crisis, rate cuts, and money printing. In 2025, it’s structural: a global inventory crunch and industrial demand explosion.”

Data from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) shows that silver inventories in London vaults — the world’s largest storage hub — have fallen to record lows, nearly 40% below their 2022 peaks. The drop has forced traders to import silver from New York and China to meet contract obligations, fueling price volatility worldwide.

“This is largely a short-term phenomenon,” Jain noted. “Once inventories stabilize in London, prices could correct or move sideways. But the long-term outlook remains extremely bullish, supported by industrial demand from solar energy, electric vehicles, and AI hardware manufacturing.”

Industrial backbone

Unlike gold, silver’s dual identity — as both a precious metal and a critical industrial input — gives it unique price drivers. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ report “Silver 2030 – The Unprecedented Rise”, nearly 60% of global silver demand now comes from industrial sectors. The report projects silver prices could reach $75–77 per ounce by 2027, up nearly 50% from current levels of around $51.

India’s situation amplifies this momentum. With the rupee expected to weaken to ₹92–95 per USD by 2026–27, the domestic silver price could soar to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg, combining the effect of global price appreciation with currency depreciation.

History chapters

Jain cautions that while silver has surged before, previous bull runs were followed by sharp crashes. In 1980, after peaking near $50 per ounce, silver plunged as regulators curbed leveraged trading. In 2011, after hitting similar highs, it tumbled once global fears eased.

However, he argues that 2025’s rally is underpinned by real fundamentals. “Unlike in 1980 or 2011, today’s rally is not speculative — it’s driven by industrial shortages and green energy demand. The silver market’s structural deficit could persist until at least 2030, keeping prices elevated.”

Short-term vs Long-term outlook

In the near term, analysts expect some cooling once London’s inventories normalize. But long-term projections remain optimistic. Global supply remains constrained, as over 70% of silver is mined as a by-product of other metals like copper, lead, and zinc — meaning production can’t easily ramp up even when demand soars.

Jain advises investors to buy gradually and watch the 200-day moving average for entry points. “Whenever silver trades far above its 200-day average, a correction typically follows. I prefer staggered buying — small tranches rather than lump-sum investments.”

How to invest in silver

Investors can choose between digital silver, Silver ETFs, MCX silver futures, or physical silver. Digital and ETF options offer transparency and liquidity, while physical holdings may involve storage and purity risks. Experts also recommend checking each ETF’s Indicative NAV (iNAV) before buying — to avoid paying inflated premiums due to high market demand.

As silver prices sparkle this Dhanteras, its story extends well beyond ornaments. From India’s rooftops powering solar panels to global factories producing EV batteries, silver’s future looks both bright and functional — a rare blend of beauty and utility driving what may be one of the most consequential metal rallies of the decade.