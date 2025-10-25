‘Habits build wealth, not flashy tools’: CA shares timeless investing lesson for the next big thing

In an era where investors are constantly drawn to the latest stock tips, apps, and high-yield products, Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has offered a reminder of what truly drives long-term success in investing: habits, not hype.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik cautioned against the obsession with “flashy tools” and the illusion that technology or insider tips can substitute for discipline.

“Chasing the flashiest tools won’t make you better at investing (or life),” he wrote. “Many people get it backwards. They think: get the newest app, the flashiest stock tip, or the highest-yield fund—and suddenly wealth will follow. It’s like expecting the latest shoes to make someone run faster overnight.”

Kaushik argued that performance and returns come from building habits first, not from the tools themselves. Drawing a powerful analogy, he likened investing to running — where beginners don’t start with elite shoes, but rather focus on form, pace, and consistency. “Only then does upgrading the shoes truly matter — it amplifies performance, it doesn’t create it,” he said.

According to him, the same principle applies to wealth creation. “No platform, no stock, no ‘secret fund’ will turn a novice into a disciplined investor instantly,” he emphasised. “Consistency builds results, discipline compounds wealth, and patience beats flashy shortcuts every single time.”

Kaushik encouraged investors to focus on automation, diversification, and periodic reviews rather than chasing the “next big thing.”

He illustrated the compounding power of steady investing with a simple example: “Someone investing ₹5,000 per month consistently over 10 years can accumulate over ₹10 lakh (assuming 12% annual returns). Chasing the ‘next big thing’ rarely comes close to this power of habit.”

He concluded his post with a reminder that resonates far beyond finance, “The foundation matters. Build habits. Stay consistent. Let tools and strategies amplify — not define — your results.”

Kaushik’s message comes at a time when retail investors in India are increasingly experimenting with new-age trading apps and speculative opportunities. His advice, grounded in financial discipline and behavioral consistency, serves as a timely counterbalance — a call to return to the basics of sustainable investing.