“Had less than Rs 1 crore...': MobiKwik CEO rubbishes unrealistic financial goals, warns young workers

In an era dominated by flashy finance influencers, the obsession with astronomical wealth targets—think Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore in record time—is taking a toll on young investors. Many chase these lofty sums, often diving into high-risk schemes or complex financial products, risking serious losses in the process. Increasingly, experts are raising alarms about the potential harm such narratives can cause, especially to impressionable audiences.

Abid Hassan, co-founder and CEO of Sensibull, recently spoke out against the glamorisation of such financial milestones. In a candid LinkedIn post, he argued that sums like Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore remain life-changing for the vast majority of Indians, including the upper middle class, and should never be treated as casual benchmarks. Hassan pointedly criticised influencers for exploiting people’s financial aspirations to promote paid courses and products, often creating unnecessary insecurity.

Following this, Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik and an IIT Delhi alumnus, shared his personal financial journey, offering a refreshing counterpoint. By the age of 40, Singh revealed, his personal savings were under Rs 1 crore. Yet, he reassured that this had not hindered his overall success.

Singh emphasized that true career fulfillment doesn’t hinge on hitting arbitrary numerical targets. Instead, he encouraged young professionals to focus on purpose, impact, and meaningful work. “Young people need to focus on impact and their calling in life. The money will follow. Just FYI, till the age of 40, my savings were less than Rs 1 crore, and it’s worked out fine,” he wrote. He further stressed the importance of disciplined saving and investing through SIPs—but as a secondary, supportive activity rather than the main goal.

Well said ! Young need to focus on impact and their calling in life the money will follow. Just FYI till the age of 40 my savings were less than Rs 1 crore and its worked out fine. Yes do save and do the SIP but that should be your side show. https://t.co/N9IJoHRuqG — Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) August 19, 2025

SEBI-registered financial advisors have echoed these sentiments, warning that some “finfluencers” intentionally craft clickbait narratives that mislead retail investors into risky decisions.

The response to these candid insights has been overwhelmingly positive. Online readers praised the grounded perspective. One comment read, “Money isn’t everything. Some of the happiest people I know earn modest incomes but lead rich lives full of meaning.” Another noted, “In a world driven by noise and unrealistic benchmarks, this is a much-needed reminder. Financial milestones are personal; the journey matters far more than performative comparisons.”

A third user highlighted the exploitative nature of influencer culture: “The issue isn’t that Rs 10–20 crore is aspirational. The problem is influencers making it sound like pocket change to sell dreams. The middle class ends up chasing fake riches, feeling ashamed of simple pleasures like modest homes or small trips.”

Singh and Hassan’s candid reflections serve as a timely reminder: financial success isn’t defined by flashy numbers—it’s shaped by purpose, discipline, and the value you create along the way.