HDFC Mutual Fund schemes: 5 plans that gave more than 25% returns in 5 years; do you own any?

HDFC Mutual Funds: A recent analysis by Cafemutual showed that SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund emerge as the top three fund houses in terms of equity Assets Under Management (AUM). SBI Mutual Fund leads the pack with the highest equity AUM of Rs. 8.38 lakh crore, deriving 74% of its total assets from equity funds. Following closely behind is ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund with an equity AUM of Rs. 5.75 lakh crore, and HDFC Mutual Fund rounds out the top three with an equity AUM of Rs. 5.25 lakh crore.

As of September 2024, HDFC Mutual Fund manages assets worth Rs 7.80 lakh crore across 130 mutual fund schemes. As a reputable asset management company (AMC), HDFC Mutual Fund offers a wide range of professionally managed mutual fund schemes designed to help investors achieve their financial goals. With a diverse portfolio of over 100 funds catering to different risk-return profiles, HDFC Mutual Fund provides investment options to meet the needs of a diverse investor base.

Fund House Pure Equity AUM+ ELSS + Solution-oriented schemes Equity-oriented Hybrid Funds Equity Index + ETFs Total Equity AUM Total AUM Equity AUM (%) SBI MF 366761 113646 357807 838214 1126982 74.38 ICICI Prudential 371013 114826 89238 575077 867070 66.32 HDFC 355043 127351 43128 525522 778115 67.54

Here are the top 5 equity fund schemes that gave more than 25% returns

1. HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 25.72%

NAV: Rs 342.5690 (As of Oct 25, 2024)

Return Since Launch: 14.81%

Expense Ratio: 0.84%

Assets: Rs 24,508 crore (As of Sep 30, 2024)

Minimum Investment: Rs 100

Launch Date: January 1, 2013

SIP Performance

Rs 10,000 SIP turned into Rs 39,35,597 with 18.41% annualized returns

Total investment: Rs 13,30,000 over 11 years

2. HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Equity Plan – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 25.72%

NAV: Rs 55.5930 (As of Oct 25, 2024)

Return Since Launch: 21.88%

Expense Ratio: 0.66%

Assets: Rs 6,168 crore (As of Sep 30, 2024)

Minimum Investment: Rs 100

Launch Date: February 25, 2016

SIP Performance: Rs 10,000 SIP turned into Rs 24,75,385 with 22.48% annualized returns (Total investment: Rs 9,70,000 over 8 years)

3. HDFC Infrastructure Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 25.91%

NAV: Rs 50.7180 (As of Oct 25, 2024)

Return Since Launch: 13.67%

Expense Ratio: 1.10%

Assets: Rs 2,607 crore (As of Sep 30, 2024)

Minimum Investment: Rs 100

Launch Date: January 1, 2013

SIP Performance: Rs 10,000 SIP turned into Rs 38,72,960 with 18.14% annualized returns (Total investment: Rs 13,30,000 over 11 years)

4. HDFC Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 29.36%

NAV: Rs 150.8910 (As of Oct 25, 2024)

Return Since Launch: 20.96%

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

Assets: Rs 33,963 crore (As of Sep 30, 2024)

Minimum Investment: Rs 100

Launch Date: January 1, 2013

SIP Performance: Rs 10,000 SIP turned into Rs 51,06,142 with 22.67% annualized returns (Total investment: Rs 13,30,000 over 11 years)

5. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 29.73%

NAV: Rs 200.8080 (As of Oct 25, 2024)

Return Since Launch: 22.18%

Expense Ratio: 0.72%

Assets: Rs 77,683 crore (As of Sep 30, 2024)

Minimum Investment: Rs 100

Launch Date: January 1, 2013

SIP Performance: Rs 10,000 SIP turned into Rs 51,02,124 with 22.65% annualized returns (Total investment: Rs 13,30,000 over 11 years)