'He missed ₹15 crore once': Now this fund manager is buying HDFC Bank shares every month for 15 years

With HDFC Bank gearing up for a rare bonus issue, a quiet yet remarkable investment journey is drawing fresh attention, a fund manager who has bought just 10 shares a month for over 15 years, turning discipline into a powerful lesson in long-term wealth creation.

In a post on X, Gurmeet Chadha, CIO & Managing Partner at Complete Circle Wealth revealed that he has been buying 10 shares of HDFC Bank every single month for more than 15 years, irrespective of market conditions.

He supplements this disciplined approach with occasional bulk buys during corrections — using volatility as an entry point, not an exit.

His goal is to eventually own 25,000 shares of the country’s largest private lender. “I think of 10–20 times in 10–20 years, not 10–20%,” he wrote — a sharp contrast to short-term trading mindsets.

But Chadha’s method didn’t come from a spreadsheet — it came from a mistake. In 2006, he left HDFC Bank for a better salary and didn’t vest his employee stock options. Years later, a colleague who stayed had ESOPs worth ₹15 crore. By 2010, Chadha had committed to making up for that lost opportunity, one monthly purchase at a time.

Yes I have been for more 15 years + & also add lump sum during corrections. My quantity goal is 25000 shares. I think of 10-20 times in 10-20 years & not 10-20% https://t.co/BWaSFEbGMm — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) July 16, 2025

Today, with HDFC Bank shares trading near all-time highs at ₹2,003 and up 12% in 2025, the strategy looks all the more relevant. The stock remains a staple for both institutions and retail investors, and a potential bonus issue only adds to its appeal.

For Chadha, the core lesson is clear: never interrupt compounding. And for investors watching from the sidelines, it’s a timely reminder that sometimes, consistency trumps timing.