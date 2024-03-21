HNI women opting for listed equities over gold, real estate as investments: Women of Wealth report

A recent survey, Women of Wealth, has stated that women living in tier-1 cities prefer investing in listed equities more than gold, gold jewellery or real estate. The survey compiled by HERitage by Waterfield Advisors has come up with insightful findings from a survey of 104 HNI Indian women about how they invest and manage their wealth.

The survey found that 95% of respondents show interest in investing in at least one asset class. Of this, 61.9% preferred investing their money in listed equities over gold (54.3%) and real estate (41%).

It noted that women are opting for alternative investments as much as Debt Funds (35%).

The survey showed that 41% of women surveyed claimed they have a broad understanding of investments. About 58% of the respondents regard themselves as risk-averse. About 65% of self-employed professionals are not very satisfied with their wealth manager, along with 50% of entrepreneurs and 53% of corporate professionals. More than 80% of the respondents show a strong belief in the need for dedicated wealth management for women in India.

The survey was conducted among 104 Indian women living in tier-1 cities having a net worth of above Rs 10 crores. All respondents were in the age range of 22 to 60 years and had different professions – corporate salaried professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals and homemakers.

“The journey of financial enlightenment and empowerment for women diverges significantly from that of men, driven by distinct needs, risk profiles, and societal roles. Our survey findings echo the collective voice of affluent Indian women for a paradigm shift in how wealth management services are conceptualized and delivered, advocating for strategies that are more aligned with their distinct financial goals, risk appetites, and life stages,” said Nita Shivdasani, Managing Director & Head of HERitage, Waterfield Advisors.

Earlier, a survey conducted by DBS Bank India and CRISIL revealed that women earners in Indian metros are risk-averse when it comes to investing. The survey showed that 51% of their funds are in fixed deposits and savings accounts, followed by 16% in gold, 15% in mutual funds, 10% in real estate, and 7% in stocks.