scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Investment
I want to invest for my child's future and studies with tax-efficient options falling under EEE and ELSS categories

Feedback

I want to invest for my child's future and studies with tax-efficient options falling under EEE and ELSS categories

A secure financial future doesn’t happen overnight. It requires thoughtful planning, disciplined savings, and most importantly, choosing the right investment avenues that offer both long-term growth and tax efficiency.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
While EEE investments offer capital safety and guaranteed tax-free returns, ELSS provides growth potential. While EEE investments offer capital safety and guaranteed tax-free returns, ELSS provides growth potential.

To secure a bright future for your child, it is essential to make savvy investment decisions that not only enhance their savings but also mitigate tax obligations. Are you aware of any tax-efficient investment options falling under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) structure and equity-linked savings schemes that provide substantial tax advantages?

Related Articles

Advice by Niyati Shah, Vertical Head – Personal Tax at 1 Finance

Planning for your child’s future is one of the most important and meaningful financial responsibilities a parent can undertake. From funding quality education to covering major life milestones like marriage or setting up a career, your child’s needs will evolve—and so should your investment strategy.

A secure financial future doesn’t happen overnight. It requires thoughtful planning, disciplined savings, and most importantly, choosing the right investment avenues that offer both long-term growth and tax efficiency.

In India, several investment options fall under the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) structure, as it ensures tax exemption at all three stages - investment, accruals, and withdrawals. Additionally, Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) offer a unique combination of tax benefits and equity-linked growth.

1. Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) Investments

Some of the most tax-efficient options under this framework include:

> Public Provident Fund (PPF): A time-tested, risk-free investment with a minimum lock-in of five years and a total tenure of 15 years, PPF offers tax-free interest and withdrawals, making it ideal for your child’s higher education or future milestones. Additionally, it allows partial withdrawals of up to 50% of the principal and accrued interest after five years, providing flexibility for mid-term financial needs.

> Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): Designed exclusively for the girl child, this scheme offers one of the highest interest rates among small savings instruments and enjoys full tax exemption under Section 80C, with tax-free maturity benefits.

> Employee Provident Fund (EPF) & Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF): If you are a salaried individual, increasing VPF contributions can boost tax-free savings, which can later be redirected towards your child's education.

2. Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS): A Tax-Efficient Wealth Builder

ELSS mutual funds are a preferred choice for tax-saving investors looking for market-linked returns. Key advantages include:

· Tax Benefits Under Section 80C: Investments up to ₹1.5 lakh per year qualify for tax deductions.

· Shortest Lock-In Period: With just a three-year lock-in period, ELSS has the shortest tenure among tax-saving instruments.

· Potential for Higher Returns: As ELSS invests in equities, it provides inflation-beating returns over the long term, making it ideal for a child’s higher education or future financial needs.

· Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Advantage: LTCG up to ₹1.25 lakh per year are tax-free, ensuring a cost-efficient wealth accumulation strategy.

Striking the Right Balance

While EEE investments offer capital safety and guaranteed tax-free returns, ELSS provides growth potential. A balanced approach - allocating funds between risk-free instruments like PPF or SSY and market-driven investments like ELSS - can build a robust financial cushion for your child’s education, career, and other aspirations.

By diversifying your investments across a mix of these schemes, you can reduce risks, optimize returns, and ensure that your savings grow steadily to meet your child’s future needs—whether it’s for higher education, a dream wedding, or starting their own business.

A child’s future is built not just on investments but on thoughtful financial planning. The key is to start early, stay disciplined, and leverage tax-efficient avenues to ensure that financial constraints never stand in the way of your child’s dreams.

Published on: Apr 10, 2025, 5:26 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement