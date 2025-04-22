Business Today
'If you missed the gold rally...': As bullion hits ₹1 lakh, finfluencer points to the real loss

The rally—driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying—has sparked renewed investor interest.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025 11:35 AM IST
'If you missed the gold rally...': As bullion hits ₹1 lakh, finfluencer points to the real lossMost advisors suggest 10–15% gold allocation, preferably through a staggered or SIP strategy.

As gold prices shoot past ₹1 lakh for 24K, finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava has a blunt message for those still holding on to cash: "People who just kept sitting on cash. And, did nothing."

In a post on X, Shrivastava summed up how every asset class—gold, stocks, Bitcoin, real estate—has delivered value in recent years. “If you missed the Gold rally, BUT invested money somewhere else — you still made money,” he wrote. The same logic applied to the 2020 stock market rally and recent crypto surges. The common thread: action beats inertia.

He added, “Holding stocks in the short-term is risky. Holding cash in the long-term is definitely riskier.”

This comes as 24K gold surged to ₹1,01,420 per 10 grams, with 22K at ₹92,900. The rally—driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying—has sparked renewed investor interest.

Should you still buy?
Experts advise caution at these levels. Large lump-sum purchases may be risky, but buying in small tranches or on dips remains a smart approach—especially with Akshaya Tritiya (April 20–30) coinciding with a brief price correction.

Investment routes

  • Physical gold: Traditional but comes with making charges, storage risk.
  • Gold ETFs: Liquid and low-cost; ICICI, HDFC, Nippon funds show 5Y CAGR of ~14.8%.
  • SGBs: Backed by RBI, offers 2.5% interest plus appreciation; secondary market only for now.
  • Digital gold: Convenient but GST applies.
  • Futures/options: High-risk, for seasoned investors.

Expert advice
Most advisors suggest 10–15% gold allocation, preferably through a staggered or SIP strategy. Gold remains a reliable long-term hedge—best suited for 4–5 year horizons and uncertain markets.

As Shrivastava reminds, the real loss is often in inaction. In a volatile world, even missing a rally may not hurt—unless you’re doing nothing at all.

Published on: Apr 22, 2025 11:34 AM IST
