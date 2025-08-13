India’s mutual funds, insurers overtake FPIs in equity wealth for first time in history

For the first time, India’s mutual funds and insurers now control more equity market wealth than foreign portfolio investors, a power shift fueled by relentless retail inflows despite a turbulent year for stocks.

As of July 2025, mutual funds and insurance companies together held ₹72.67 lakh crore in equity assets under custody, edging past the ₹71.96 lakh crore managed by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), NSDL data shows.

This marks a watershed moment for Indian markets. Over the past 12 months, domestic institutional equity holdings have surged by ₹4.17 lakh crore, while FPIs’ holdings have fallen by over ₹2.6 lakh crore. Mutual funds drove most of the rise, adding ₹5.13 lakh crore, while insurers saw a drop of ₹96,567 crore.

What makes the shift more striking is that it comes despite a ₹15 lakh crore erosion in the market value of large-cap stocks over the same period. Retail investors, funnelling savings into equity mutual funds and equity-linked insurance products, have kept flows strong month after month.

In July alone, equity growth schemes attracted ₹42,702 crore in net inflows, with hybrid schemes pulling in another ₹20,879.5 crore.

SIP momentum has been a major driver: gross monthly SIP flows hit a record ₹28,464 crore in July. FY25 saw total SIP inflows of ₹2.89 lakh crore, and the first four months of FY26 have already brought in ₹1.09 lakh crore. SIP assets under management climbed to ₹15.19 lakh crore at the end of July, up from ₹13.09 lakh crore a year earlier.

Tax incentives announced in the 2025 budget have added around ₹9,000 crore in disposable income for salaried employees, much of which has flowed into equities, reinforcing the dominance of domestic capital.

With retail-driven domestic institutions now outweighing foreign investors in India’s equity market, market watchers say the balance of power in driving stock prices may have permanently shifted.