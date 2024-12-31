Investment in 2025: 'Dedicate 80% of portfolio to...': Edelweiss Mutual Funds' Radhika Gupta shares tips on MF allocation

Mutual Fund investing has remained a popular option among investors for many years. The Mutual Fund industry in India continues to play a vital role in the country's financial landscape, adapting to market changes, regulatory improvements, and evolving investor preferences. Despite fluctuations in the equity market during the latter part of 2024, the Mutual Fund industry reached a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 68.08 lakh crore in total assets under management (AUM).

Related Articles

Looking ahead to 2025, various sectors are anticipated to provide promising growth opportunities. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, recently outlined her investment strategy for the upcoming year, emphasising the importance of proper asset allocation. By combining stable investments with strategic exposure to high-growth themes, investors can achieve a well-rounded approach to their portfolios.

Speaking to CNBC TV18, Gupta advocated for a balanced portfolio allocation strategy that combines stability with strategic exploration.

She proposed allocating 80% of the portfolio to stable, all-weather funds such as multi-cap, flexi-cap, balanced advantage, and index funds. These funds offer broad market exposure and consistent returns, acting as the foundation of any investment plan.

The remaining 20% should be reserved for thematic and sector-specific funds that focus on emerging trends like sustainability and advanced technology. While these funds present higher growth potential, they also come with increased volatility and therefore require careful consideration.

Gupta underscored the need to thoroughly understand the chosen theme, evaluate associated risks, and confirm that these investments complement the core portfolio.

In her analysis, Gupta predicted increasing popularity in dynamic fund categories, such as multi-cap and flexi-cap funds, by 2025. These funds provide versatility in various market scenarios, making them appealing in uncertain circumstances. Additionally, hybrid funds like balanced advantage and aggressive hybrid schemes are expected to see increased interest. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) will continue to be a preferred investment strategy.

Sectors to watch

Gupta emphasized the durability of the internet and technology sectors, predicting they will sustain strong performance over time. These sectors, fueled by constant innovation and increasing digital utilization, offer considerable potential for equity fund investors.

In contrast, industries such as consumption and financial services, including banks and insurance companies, may experience a period of mean reversion. Although this could dampen immediate returns, it does present attractive investment prospects for those with a long-term perspective. Gupta also underscored the value of international funds as a means of diversification.