IPO wealth creators of 2026: One tripled investors’ money; another added ₹1,340 crore

India's primary market has delivered a mixed bag for investors in 2026, with several newly listed companies struggling after their market debut, while a handful have emerged as standout wealth creators. Data compiled by Chittorgarh shows that CMR Green Technologies has generated the highest shareholder wealth in absolute terms, while Merritronix has delivered the best returns among this year's IPOs.

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The performance highlights an important shift in India's IPO market, where long-term wealth creation is increasingly being driven by business fundamentals rather than listing-day excitement.

CMR Green Technologies

Among all IPOs listed in 2026, CMR Green Technologies has emerged as the biggest wealth creator by market value.

The ₹630.88 crore CMR Green Technologies IPO was open from June 3–5, 2026, and listed on the BSE and NSE on June 10. The stock debuted at ₹268, delivering a 39.58% listing gain over its issue price of ₹192.

The company's market capitalisation has increased from ₹4,205.87 crore at the time of its IPO to ₹5,546.05 crore, translating into ₹1,340.18 crore in shareholder wealth. Investors who subscribed to the issue have earned an overall return of 31.86%, while the stock has gained nearly 5% since listing, reflecting sustained investor confidence.

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The company's performance makes it the largest creator of shareholder wealth among this year's IPOs in absolute terms.

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Merritronix delivers the highest returns

While CMR Green Technologies leads in wealth creation, Meritrronix has emerged as the top performer in percentage returns.

The ₹70.03 crore Merritronix IPO, a fixed-price fresh issue, was subscribed from June 1–3 and listed on the BSE SME platform on June 8. Shares listed at ₹283.10, soaring 90% over the issue price of ₹149.

The SME company's market capitalisation has jumped from ₹260.52 crore to ₹781.75 crore, creating ₹521.22 crore in wealth. Investors who continued to hold the stock after listing have earned a remarkable 200.07% return.

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Merritronix also rewarded investors with a 99.50% listing gain before extending its rally with another 50.41% rise after listing, making it one of the biggest multibaggers among 2026 IPOs.

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Susan Electricals

Another notable performer is Susan Electricals India, which has also delivered healthy returns to investors.

The ₹70.38 crore Susan Electricals India SME IPO opened from June 11–15 and listed on the BSE SME platform on June 18. The stock debuted at ₹186, a 46.46% premium to its issue price of ₹127, after being subscribed 192.06 times.

The company's market capitalisation has increased from ₹258.20 crore at the IPO stage to ₹459.58 crore, creating ₹201.38 crore in shareholder wealth. Investors have earned 77.99% returns since the IPO, while the stock has continued to outperform after recording a 53.78% listing gain.

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Not every IPO has rewarded investors.

According to Chittorgarh's data, UHM Vacation has been among the weakest performers, eroding investor wealth by 44.01% since listing. Other IPOs currently trading below their issue prices include Aureate Trade, Utkal Speciality, SMR Jewels and Genxai Analytics.

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The divergence underscores that strong subscription numbers or listing-day gains do not necessarily translate into sustained long-term returns.

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The trend is consistent with findings from Pantomath Group's Primary Pulse 2025 report, which showed that IPO performance is increasingly linked to business quality, earnings visibility and execution rather than issue size or market hype. While the report found that several companies delivered returns of 60% to 130%, it also noted that investors are rewarding scalable business models and sound corporate governance over speculative momentum.

For investors, the takeaway is clear. IPOs remain a powerful avenue for long-term wealth creation, but selecting companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable growth prospects and reasonable valuations is more important than chasing oversubscribed issues or listing-day premiums. As the performance of 2026 IPOs shows, disciplined stock selection continues to be the biggest driver of wealth creation in the primary market.

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