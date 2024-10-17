Is Rs 1 crore enough to retire in India? Here's the hidden trap you must plan for

Retiring with Rs 1 crore might sound like a substantial goal, but inflation can significantly erode its value over time. What seems like a large corpus today may not be enough to cover future expenses.

Inflation affects everything, from daily groceries to big-ticket items like housing or healthcare, and its long-term impact on your retirement savings should not be underestimated.

For instance, if you retire in 10 years and inflation remains at 6%, the value of Rs 1 crore would shrink to Rs 55.84 lakh. Stretch that timeline to 20 years, and your Rs 1 crore nest egg would be worth only Rs 31.18 lakh. After 30 years, the purchasing power of Rs 1 crore would be reduced to a mere Rs 17.41 lakh.

This stark reduction in value underscores the need for solid long-term financial planning that goes beyond focusing on current values.

Many people are already feeling the pressure. A survey by the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS), conducted by Max Life Insurance and KANTAR, found that 57% of respondents believe their retirement savings will run out in just 10 years. Worse, 30% of urban Indians fear they will exhaust their funds within 5 years. As inflation continues to rise, these fears are not unfounded.

The challenge is that even investments with a 6% return may not protect your savings. When inflation matches the return rate, your real earnings are essentially wiped out. This reality drives home the importance of early planning and diversified investments to combat inflation’s steady impact.

While Rs 1 crore may seem adequate today, inflation will make it harder to sustain your lifestyle post-retirement. According to IRIS, 31% of urban Indians are unaware of how much they need to retire comfortably. However, there is some progress: 44% of respondents now believe retirement planning should start before the age of 35, up from 38% last year.

Increasingly, urban Indian working women are leading the charge in proactive retirement planning, with 68% already investing for their future. The study also shows a growing trend in the use of life insurance as a retirement tool, with 67% of respondents considering it ideal for long-term financial security.

In the end, the math is clear: Rs 1 crore today won’t hold the same value in the future, making it crucial to adjust your retirement strategy now to protect against inflation and ensure financial security in the years to come.