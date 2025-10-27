‘It’s not just compounding returns...’: CA shares how one habit can transform your health & Wealth

When it comes to success — financial or personal — discipline often trumps talent. Chartered Accountant and financial educator CA Nitin Kaushik believes that the same mindset that fuels physical fitness can also reshape one’s financial life.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote about “the habit that quietly transforms both your health and your wealth,” arguing that a single consistent action can set off a chain reaction across multiple aspects of life.

“When someone begins an active lifestyle — regular runs, gym sessions, early mornings — something magical happens,” he wrote. “They start sleeping better, eating cleaner, and even their mindset becomes more focused.”

Kaushik drew a powerful parallel between physical discipline and financial discipline. Just as consistent exercise builds physical resilience, he said, consistent saving or investing builds financial stability — and eventually, a strong money mindset.

“The day someone begins saving or investing regularly, their entire relationship with money starts shifting. They start spending with awareness. Impulse purchases reduce. Tracking expenses feels natural, not forced,” Kaushik noted.

He emphasised that real progress isn’t driven by temporary motivation, but by sustained momentum — a principle that applies equally to both health and wealth.

“Motivation is temporary. Momentum is permanent,” he wrote. “Once you start, even in the smallest way, your brain begins craving that sense of progress. And that’s when real growth begins — quietly, steadily, invisibly.”

Kaushik’s message underscores a deeper truth about human behavior: discipline breeds identity. When saving or exercising becomes part of who you are — not just something you do — growth becomes self-sustaining.

His advice for anyone looking to begin? Start small. Whether it’s a ₹500 SIP, a daily expense tracker, or simply choosing to save before you spend, one consistent action can create the kind of order that spills over into every area of life.

“One right habit doesn’t just change your numbers,” Kaushik concluded. “It changes your narrative.”