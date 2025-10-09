‘Love makes you blind, debt makes you broke’: CA shares 10 financial red flags in a relationship

In the age of modern dating, financial compatibility has quietly emerged as one of the most crucial — and often overlooked — factors determining relationship success. Chartered Accountant and personal finance educator CA Nitin Kaushik has sparked widespread conversation online with a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) that connects financial habits to emotional maturity.

“Love makes you blind. Debt makes you broke,” Kaushik wrote in his post, which has struck a chord with young Indians navigating the intersection of love, lifestyle, and money. “Ignore these financial red flags now, and you’ll pay 10x more emotionally and financially later.”

In a witty yet hard-hitting thread titled “10 Financial Red Flags in Relationships,” Kaushik highlights everyday money behaviors that he says reveal deeper issues of responsibility, integrity, and self-awareness. His list ranges from forgetting to return borrowed money to avoiding conversations about expenses — habits that may seem harmless but, according to him, “can turn toxic over time.”

Red flags start small — but cost big

Kaushik begins his list with something deceptively simple: still using an ex’s Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar password. It may seem harmless, but to him, it signals a freeloading mindset. “If someone won’t pay ₹149 a month for entertainment, will they take responsibility for bigger things in life?” he asks.

That theme of small actions revealing big patterns runs through his post. A partner who says “I’ll pay you back” but never does might seem forgetful — but Kaushik sees it as a sign of poor accountability.

“If they can’t return ₹500 borrowed on UPI or Paytm,” he warns, “can you really trust them to split rent or handle bills responsibly?”

Then there’s the person who treats their credit card limit like free money — swiping for food, fashion, and fun without thinking about interest. “Debt always comes due — with interest and stress,” Kaushik cautions, calling it a marker of financial illiteracy and poor impulse control.

Avoidance and excuses: The silent red flags

Kaushik also points out that financial immaturity isn’t just about spending — it’s about silence. “When someone avoids talking about money — especially during rent splits or bill discussions — it’s not shyness, it’s avoidance,” he notes.

For him, saying “Aap hi handle kar lo na?” or consistently forgetting their wallet or PhonePe isn’t cute or clumsy — it’s manipulation. These are people who, he says, “remember Swiggy, Zomato, and shopping apps — but never remember to pay their share.”

Money talk may feel uncomfortable, but Kaushik insists it’s non-negotiable in any adult relationship. “What they won’t discuss, they can’t manage.”

Flexing, spending & the illusion of success

Another major category of red flags Kaushik lists revolves around ego-driven spending — where appearance outweighs stability. He calls out partners who flex new iPhones, sneakers, or gadgets but have no savings or emergency fund. “It’s not ambition,” Kaushik writes. “It’s misplaced priorities. When the flex fades, the bills remain.”

That behaviour often ties into the next habit — treating payday like a Diwali sale. Every salary day becomes a mini festival of shopping, dinners, and drinks — followed by three weeks of struggle.

“It shows poor planning and a feast-or-famine mindset,” he says, adding that self-control is one of the strongest signs of financial maturity.

Then there are the debts that linger — like that ₹2,000 someone borrowed last year and still hasn’t repaid. For Kaushik, this isn’t forgetfulness but a lack of integrity. “If they can ghost money, they can ghost you,” he warns.

Careless money, careless mindset

Some red flags are subtler but equally telling. Like the person who never checks the restaurant bill before paying. On the surface, it might look generous — but Kaushik says it’s actually about avoidance.

“What you don’t track, you can’t control,” he explains. “It’s not confidence — it’s carelessness.”

Finally, he ends with perhaps the most universal red flag: buying wants while ignoring needs. A new PlayStation? Yes. Rent or groceries? “Kal de dunga.”

“That’s poor prioritisation and short-term thinking,” Kaushik writes. “Needs ignored today become crises tomorrow.”

Financial maturity = Relationship maturity

Kaushik clarifies that these points aren’t about income levels or being rich — they’re about self-awareness, accountability, and responsibility. “Red flags aren’t about being broke — they’re about avoidance, irresponsibility, and zero self-awareness,” he wrote in his closing note.

His message has struck a chord across generations, particularly with young Indians who are navigating shared living expenses, financial independence, and dating in an increasingly cashless world.

“In India or anywhere else,” Kaushik concludes, “financial maturity equals relationship maturity. Men, women, anyone — these habits matter.”