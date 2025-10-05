Masterclass in money discipline: Financial advisor's 'can't afford it twice, don't buy once” rule goes viral

Finance educator and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava has once again struck a chord with his audience through a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), offering a simple yet powerful personal finance principle: “If you can’t afford to buy something twice (without stress), don’t buy it once.”

Shrivastava’s message highlights the importance of financial prudence in an era of rising lifestyle inflation and consumer pressure. His post, which has been widely shared, applies this principle to big-ticket purchases — from iPhones and business class tickets to even houses.

The underlying message, according to Shrivastava, is about understanding true affordability rather than relying on appearances or easy credit. Many people, he suggested, buy things simply because they qualify for a loan or EMI, without assessing whether the expense aligns with their real financial capacity.

'When you buy a house, you buy an EMI'

Addressing common pushback to his rule — especially around home ownership — Shrivastava clarified that the idea applies even to large financial commitments.

“Many would say: oh, by that logic, I will never be able to buy a house. Because a house costs crores. Well, not really: when you buy a house, you buy an EMI. So ask the question: whether you can afford to buy the EMI twice? If yes, you can afford it,” he wrote.

This interpretation reframes affordability from the total purchase price to the ability to comfortably sustain repayment, underscoring the need to maintain financial safety buffers.

Understanding 'true affordability'

Shrivastava concluded his post with a reminder that financial literacy starts with self-awareness:

“You understand half the finance if you understand what you can truly afford.”

His message has resonated widely with young professionals and investors, many of whom praised the clarity and practicality of his advice amid today’s credit-driven lifestyle culture.