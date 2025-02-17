Mutual funds made easy: JanNivesh SIP offers Rs 250 SIPs. Here's how to start investing

SBI Mutual Fund, in partnership with the State Bank of India, has introduced JanNivesh SIP, a micro-investment initiative aimed at making mutual funds accessible to first-time investors and small savers across rural, semi-urban, and urban regions. By lowering the entry barrier, the scheme seeks to drive financial inclusion and encourage disciplined investing.

JanNivesh SIP offers flexible investment options starting at Rs 250, with the choice of daily, weekly, or monthly contributions. The initiative is designed to make investing affordable and accessible, particularly for individuals with limited savings.

To ensure ease of access, investors can use SBI’s YONO platform and leading fintech apps like Paytm, Groww, and Zerodha. This digital-first approach allows seamless investing and management through familiar interfaces.

Who stands to benefit?

First-time investors: Provides an entry point for those new to mutual funds, making wealth creation more inclusive.

Provides an entry point for those new to mutual funds, making wealth creation more inclusive. Urban investors: Targets individuals comfortable with digital platforms but with limited financial advisory access.

Targets individuals comfortable with digital platforms but with limited financial advisory access. Unorganized sector workers: Offers a simple, flexible option for self-employed individuals and small savers.

Offers a simple, flexible option for self-employed individuals and small savers. Tech-savvy investors: Caters to those seeking straightforward, adaptable investment solutions.

Designed for cost-effectiveness and long-term sustainability, JanNivesh SIP aims to bring millions into the mutual fund ecosystem. By addressing key barriers, it opens doors for diverse investor segments, fostering a culture of systematic investing across India.