No fuel for old cars in Delhi from today: Here’s how to convert to EV and the cost to stay on road

If you’re still holding on to a petrol or CNG vehicle that’s over 15 years old in Delhi, you now have one legal route to keep it on the road: convert it to electric. But the process isn’t cheap, quick, or simple. As of July 1, 2025, retrofitting an old vehicle with a government-approved electric kit will cost you anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh for most cars—potentially more for sedans, SUVs, or premium models.

To qualify, your vehicle must first be re-registered and certified as roadworthy by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Commercial vehicles over 15 years old aren’t eligible and must be scrapped.

After obtaining a fitness certificate, you’ll need to file Form 22C with the RTO for retrofit approval. If no response comes within seven working days, approval is granted by default.

Only select Electric Retrofitment Centres (ERFCs) are authorized to perform the conversion, using Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified kits. Among the most prominent are Tadpole Projects (incubated at IIT Delhi), E-Trio Automobiles, Altigreen, BharatMobi, and GoGreenBOV. Online platforms like RetroEV can help you locate certified centers nearby.

The conversion involves removing the internal combustion engine and installing an electric motor, battery pack, controller, and wiring. The kit itself typically costs ₹3–5 lakh for compact vehicles and up to ₹9 lakh or more for high-end models. The full retrofit process can take several days to weeks, depending on vehicle type and compatibility.

After conversion, the ERFC submits a compliance report (Form 22F), and you must apply via the VAHAN portal to endorse the electric fuel status on your registration certificate using Form 22D. Additional government fees apply. You’ll also need to update your insurance and pollution certificates to reflect the electric status.

The Delhi government is reportedly considering subsidies in its upcoming EV Policy 2.0, which could lower conversion costs in the future. Until then, retrofitting remains a high-cost but legal escape from the city’s sweeping fuel ban on old vehicles.