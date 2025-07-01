No petrol, diesel for old cars in Delhi from today: Here’s what you risk and what you must do next

Starting today, July 1, Delhi has officially banned all fuel sales to diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old—enforcing it with surveillance tech and the threat of fines, impoundment, or even forced scrapping.

The crackdown, aimed at curbing pollution and removing End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles from the capital’s roads, is being enforced through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at petrol stations, alongside on-ground teams from the Delhi Transport Department and police.

If your vehicle breaches the age limit and you try to refuel, you’ll be denied fuel instantly. Worse, you could face fines of ₹10,000 for four-wheelers, ₹5,000 for two-wheelers, towing charges, and your vehicle could be impounded or sent straight to a scrappage yard.

What are your options?

Owners of now-banned vehicles have three paths:

Sell or transfer the vehicle outside Delhi by obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Transport Department.

Retrofit the vehicle with an approved electric kit—but this must be done via authorized agencies and only if the vehicle is deemed fit for conversion.

Scrap the vehicle at a licensed scrappage center. Incentives or discounts toward a new vehicle may apply under government schemes.

No exceptions allowed:

The rule is strict. It applies to all affected vehicles regardless of condition, even if they pass emission tests. Currently, CNG vehicles older than 15 years are exempt—but may be included in future phases.

What’s next?



The policy expands to NCR cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat in November 2025, and to the full National Capital Region by April 2026.