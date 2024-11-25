Parliament Winter Session: Bill allowing multiple nominees for FDs may be taken up. Here's what else is on cards

The winter session of Parliament, starting today, will take up a crucial bill aimed at simplifying fund distribution from bank deposits. The proposed law would allow depositors to nominate multiple beneficiaries, specifying their share of funds. This move seeks to address the difficulties faced by families in accessing funds following the depositor's death, a challenge highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The Economic Times, the bill—introduced in the last session—has been re-listed. It proposes allowing up to four nominees per account, with two options: simultaneous nomination, where each nominee is assigned a specific percentage, or successive nomination, where nominees inherit in sequence. Experts believe this measure could ease financial stress for middle-class families who rely on fixed deposits for savings.
The nominee bill is among several legislative proposals Parliament is set to discuss during the session. Key bills expected to be tabled include:
In addition to fresh proposals, Parliament will also consider and pass amendments to existing laws, such as:
The packed legislative agenda also includes the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes changes to co-operative bank governance and handling unclaimed funds.
