PhonePe launches Dhanteras cashback offer on 24K digital gold purchases

Digital payments platform PhonePe has announced a special cashback offer for customers buying 24K digital gold this Dhanteras. The offer gives users a flat 2% cashback (up to Rs 2,000) on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 worth of digital gold through the PhonePe app.

According to the company, the offer is valid only on October 18, 2025, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM, and applies to one-time transactions. Each user can avail of the offer once.

On the PhonePe platform, users can purchase 24K gold with 99.99% purity from trusted partners such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Caratlane. These digital gold products are stored securely in insured vaults, ensuring full ownership and safety for investors.

PhonePe also allows customers to invest systematically through daily or monthly SIPs, helping users build gold savings over time without worrying about physical storage or making charges.

To claim the cashback, users need to follow these steps:

Open the PhonePe app and tap on the ‘Digital Gold’ icon.

Select ‘Buy Digital Gold’.

Choose ‘Buy in Rupees’ and enter an amount of Rs 2,000 or more.

Review the details and complete the payment.

The cashback will be credited automatically as per the app’s terms and conditions.

Why digital gold is gaining traction

Digital gold allows investors to benefit from gold price appreciation without physically holding the metal. It eliminates the need for safekeeping, locker fees, and making charges typically associated with jewellery. Investors can buy or sell anytime, with real-time market-linked pricing, and the proceeds are credited directly to their bank accounts.

While physical gold remains popular for its aesthetic and emotional value, digital gold appeals to young and tech-savvy investors seeking convenience, transparency, and flexibility. The ability to start investing with as little as ₹5 has widened participation among small investors.

Comparing digital and physical gold

From an investment perspective, digital gold offers higher liquidity and ease of access, whereas physical gold incurs higher costs due to 3% GST, making charges, and locker fees. Digital gold also carries GST but has no making or storage charges for the first five years.

For smaller investments or gradual accumulation, digital gold provides a practical way to save systematically, much like Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. Investors can automate recurring purchases and accumulate wealth steadily over time.

However, for large-ticket purchases exceeding ₹2–3 lakh, physical gold—especially coins or bars—may still be more cost-effective over the long term.

Festive opportunity

With gold prices continuing to rise amid global uncertainty, Dhanteras offers an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios. PhonePe’s cashback offer adds extra value for those looking to start or expand their digital gold holdings.

Whether as a festive gift or a long-term asset, digital gold combines the timeless appeal of the precious metal with the convenience of modern fintech — making this Dhanteras a golden moment for digital investors.